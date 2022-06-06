Gharami hits ton for Bengal, Suved Parkar slams hundred for Mumbai on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals (Round up)

Bengal ended Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-final 1 at 310 for one after 89 overs. Bengal were sent into bat by Jharkhand after losing the toss at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) and Abhishek Raman (41) got the team off to a solid start before Raman retired hurt. Easwaran’s innings ended when he was trapped lbw by Sushant Mishra. Sudip Kumar Gharami (106*) and Anustup Majumdar (85*) featured in an unbroken 178-run stand as Bengal dominated Day 1 of the first quarter-final against Jharkhand.

In the second quarter-final at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur, Mumbai reached 304 for three at stumps on Day 1 against Uttarakhand. Winning the toss and batting first, Mumbai lost skipper Prithvi Shaw for 21 and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 35.

Armaan Jaffer steadied the innings with a composed 60. Suved Parkar (104*) hit a brilliant hundred and featured in an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 128 for the fourth wicket. Deepak Dhapola (3/53) claimed all three Mumbai wickets to fall.

Karnataka stumbled to 213 for seven after being sent into bat by Uttar Pradesh on Day 1 of the third Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. Saurabh Kumar (4/67) and Shivam Mavi (3/40) starred with the ball for UP as Karnataka kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Story continues below ad

Opener Ravikumar Samarth top-scored with 57 for Karnataka but the big names in the batting order disappointed. Mayank Agarwal was out for 10, Karun Nair for 29 and skipper Manish Pandey for 27.

Punjab were rolled over for 219 in 71.3 overs on Day 1 of the fourth Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground in Alur. Batting first after winning the toss, skipper Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh top-scored with 47 each, while Sanvir Singh contributed 41.

There was no big score from Punjab’s batters as Puneet Datey (3/48) and Anubhav Agarwal (3/40) came up with impressive bowling efforts for MP. Saransh Jain chipped in with two scalps while Kumar Kartikeya and Gaurav Yadav claimed one piece.

Story continues below ad

Brief scores: Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals

Bengal (310 for 1) vs Jharkhand, 1st Quarter-final (Bengaluru)

Mumbai (304 for 3) vs Uttarakhand, 2nd Quarter-final (Alur)

Karnataka (213 for 7) vs Uttar Pradesh, 3rd Quarter-final (Alur)

Madhya Pradesh (5 for 0) trail Punjab (219) by 214 runs, 4th Quarter-final (Alur)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far