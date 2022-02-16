Ranji Trophy 2022, Saurashtra vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report

Saurashtra and Mumbai will lock horns in this Ranji Trophy game of Elite Group D. This match will be played at the Ground “A” of the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

Saurashtra are the defending champions of the Ranji Trophy. They defeated Bengal in the finals of the previous season. Jaydev Unadkat's side played eight matches in the league stages and won three of them with four ending in a draw and just one defeat. They played some really good cricket and will look to continue their good form and defend their title.

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, etc will be the main players for Saurashtra. Jaydev Unadkat will lead them. Saurashtra are yet to defeat Mumbai in the history of the Ranji Trophy and this looks like their best chance in quite some time now. It will be their 56th attempt to get a win against Mumbai.

Mumbai, meanwhile, didn’t have a great season last time. They've only managed to win one game in the eight matches they played. Five games were drawn while two ended in defeat.

They have a strong squad this time around, though, and are one of the top contenders to win the title this year. They have a young team but are not inexperienced by any means. Prithvi Shaw, Armaan Jaffer, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Arjun Tendulkar, etc are the main players for Mumbai. They have a strong batting and bowling unit. Mumbai will look to forget last season and kickstart this season with a win.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Saurashtra vs Mumbai, Elite Group D, Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, Thursday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Ground “A”, Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at Motera is known for assisting the spinners. The ball will turn from the first or second day and will be unplayable over the last two days. Teams will look to bat first on this wicket.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

The sun will be out for the entire 5 days of this match. The maximum temperature will be around 33-34 degrees celsius on all days. Humidity will be 28% with the wind blowing at 10km/h.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvraj Chudasama, Chetan Sakariya

Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw (c), Hardik Tramore, Aakarshit Gomel, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Solanki

Saurashtra vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Saurashtra are the defending champions of the Ranji Trophy but have failed to defeat Mumbai even once. This is their best chance as Mumbai have a lot of youngsters on their side but it won’t be easy at all.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this match.

