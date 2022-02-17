Ranji Trophy 2022, Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh will lock horns in the first match of Elite Group G at Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon starting from February 17, Thursday.

Faiz Fazal will continue to lead Vidarbha after their poor outing in the Ranji Trophy 2020 season. They will be aiming for nothing less than a knockout finish to have their hands on the trophy. With Umesh Yadav getting some game time, Vidarbha will start as strong favorites.

Team Uttar Pradesh are also playing after disastrous performances in the previous season. They have several star batters in Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, and Aryan Juyal. Rinku Singh will be taking up the middle-order role. Shivam Mavi is one of the pacers to watch out for from the UP side.

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group G

Date and Time: February 17-20, 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

Gurgaon weather is all set for clear skies. While there might be some humidity during the game, players will enjoy the conditions at the venue, with no rain expected on all days of the game.

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The Gurgaon Cricket Ground will have some grass on it, with pacers practicing a fair bit of swing and bounce in the initial days. With cracks expected to turn up, spinners will get enough assistance.

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal(c), Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w), Atharva Taide, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare/Aditya Sarwate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Yash Thakur, Apoorv Wankhade, Umesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh

Almas Shaukat, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Sameer Choudhary, Dhruv Jurel(w), Kuldeep Yadav(c), Ankit Rajpoot, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Aryan Juyal, Yash Dayal

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction

Vidarbha are making giant strides of late in the domestic circuit. In the season's first game, they will be up against Uttar Pradesh. Their collective performances alone can help them come out on top against UP.

Prediction: Vidarbha to take first innings lead in this encounter that could end in a draw.

