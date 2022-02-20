×
Yash Dhull becomes 3rd batter to hit a hundred in each innings on Ranji Trophy debut

Yash Dhull scored a century in both innings on Ranji Trophy debut. Pic: BCCI
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Modified Feb 20, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Yash Dhull became only the third batter in Ranji Trophy history to hit a hundred in each innings on debut. Dhull, who led India to victory in the U19 World Cup in West Indies, scored an unbeaten 113 off 202 balls on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

Dhull and Dhruv Shorey (107*) added an unbeaten 228 for the first wicket in a drawn match. The former had scored 113 in the first innings as well.

A dream start! 👏 👏@YashDhull2002 becomes only the third player to score twin tons on #RanjiTrophy debut. 👍 👍 https://t.co/kI5tBQ4Omd

Saurashtra hung on by the thinnest of margins to draw their Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai in Ahmedabad. Following on, they ended their second innings at 372/9. A day after being dropped from the Indian Test team, Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 91 in 83 balls, smashing 16 fours and a six.

Among bowlers, Gujarat’s Chintan Gaja claimed 6 for 48 in the second innings against Madhya Pradesh. The effort was in vain though, as Kumar Kartikeya’s five-fer led to Gujarat being bundled out for 88 in a chase of 195.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 4 of Round 1

Here’s a round up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 4:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Baroda vs Bengal

Bengal (88 & 350/6) beat Baroda (181 & 255) by 4 wickets

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh

Hyderabad (347 & 269/8d) beat Chandigarh (216 & 183) by 217 runs

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Delhi (452 & 228/0d) drew with Tamil Nadu (494)

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Mizoram

Bihar (686/5d) drew with Mizoram (328 & 199/4 f/o)

Sikkim vs Nagaland

Nagaland 412 & 175/4 beat Sikkim (302 & 283) by 6 wickets

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐱! 👌 👌Chintan Gaja was brilliant with the ball & scalped a 6-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh. 👏 👏 #RanjiTrophy | #GUJvMP | @Paytm | @GCAMotera Watch that outstanding bowling display 🎥 🔽bcci.tv/videos/5556267… https://t.co/nGADQrBnOJ

Madhya Pradesh (274 & 251) beat Gujarat (331 & 88) by 106 runs

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Karnataka vs Railways

Karnataka (481 & 223/9d) drew with Railways (426 & 69/4)

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir (426 & 45/2) beat Puducherry (343 & 124) by 8 wickets

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Mumbai vs Saurashtra

Mumbai (544/7d) drew with Saurashtra (220 & 372/9)

Goa vs Odisha

Goa (181 & 394/5d) drew with Odisha (189 & 239/7)

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Rajasthan vs Andhra

Rajasthan (275 & 316) beat Andhra (224 & 209) by 158 runs

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Services vs Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand (248 & 136/1) beat Services (176 & 204) by 9 wickets

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab

Himachal Pradesh (354 & 402/8) drew with Punjab (526)

Haryana vs Tripura

Haryana (556 & 81/1) drew with Tripura (436)

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha

Uttar Pradesh (301 & 280/6) drew with Vidarbha (548/6d)

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Maharashtra vs Assam

Maharashtra (415) beat Assam (248 & 160) by an innings and 7 runs

Edited by Sai Krishna
हिन्दी