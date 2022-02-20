Yash Dhull becomes 3rd batter to hit a hundred in each innings on Ranji Trophy debut

Yash Dhull became only the third batter in Ranji Trophy history to hit a hundred in each innings on debut. Dhull, who led India to victory in the U19 World Cup in West Indies, scored an unbeaten 113 off 202 balls on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.
Dhull and Dhruv Shorey (107*) added an unbeaten 228 for the first wicket in a drawn match. The former had scored 113 in the first innings as well.
Saurashtra hung on by the thinnest of margins to draw their Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai in Ahmedabad. Following on, they ended their second innings at 372/9. A day after being dropped from the Indian Test team, Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 91 in 83 balls, smashing 16 fours and a six.
Among bowlers, Gujarat’s Chintan Gaja claimed 6 for 48 in the second innings against Madhya Pradesh. The effort was in vain though, as Kumar Kartikeya’s five-fer led to Gujarat being bundled out for 88 in a chase of 195.
Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 4 of Round 1
Here’s a round up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 4:
Elite, Group B (Cuttack)
Baroda vs Bengal
Bengal (88 & 350/6) beat Baroda (181 & 255) by 4 wickets
Hyderabad vs Chandigarh
Hyderabad (347 & 269/8d) beat Chandigarh (216 & 183) by 217 runs
Elite, Group H (Guwahati)
Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
Delhi (452 & 228/0d) drew with Tamil Nadu (494)
Plate Group (Kolkata)
Bihar vs Mizoram
Bihar (686/5d) drew with Mizoram (328 & 199/4 f/o)
Sikkim vs Nagaland
Nagaland 412 & 175/4 beat Sikkim (302 & 283) by 6 wickets
Elite, Group A (Rajkot)
Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat
Madhya Pradesh (274 & 251) beat Gujarat (331 & 88) by 106 runs
Elite, Group C (Chennai)
Karnataka vs Railways
Karnataka (481 & 223/9d) drew with Railways (426 & 69/4)
Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir (426 & 45/2) beat Puducherry (343 & 124) by 8 wickets
Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)
Mumbai vs Saurashtra
Mumbai (544/7d) drew with Saurashtra (220 & 372/9)
Goa vs Odisha
Goa (181 & 394/5d) drew with Odisha (189 & 239/7)
Elite, Group E (Thumba)
Rajasthan vs Andhra
Rajasthan (275 & 316) beat Andhra (224 & 209) by 158 runs
Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)
Services vs Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand (248 & 136/1) beat Services (176 & 204) by 9 wickets
Elite, Group F (Delhi)
Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab
Himachal Pradesh (354 & 402/8) drew with Punjab (526)
Haryana vs Tripura
Haryana (556 & 81/1) drew with Tripura (436)
Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)
Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha
Uttar Pradesh (301 & 280/6) drew with Vidarbha (548/6d)
Elite, Group G (Rohtak)
Maharashtra vs Assam
Maharashtra (415) beat Assam (248 & 160) by an innings and 7 runs