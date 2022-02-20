Yash Dhull becomes 3rd batter to hit a hundred in each innings on Ranji Trophy debut

Yash Dhull became only the third batter in Ranji Trophy history to hit a hundred in each innings on debut. Dhull, who led India to victory in the U19 World Cup in West Indies, scored an unbeaten 113 off 202 balls on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati.

Dhull and Dhruv Shorey (107*) added an unbeaten 228 for the first wicket in a drawn match. The former had scored 113 in the first innings as well.

Saurashtra hung on by the thinnest of margins to draw their Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai in Ahmedabad. Following on, they ended their second innings at 372/9. A day after being dropped from the Indian Test team, Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 91 in 83 balls, smashing 16 fours and a six.

Among bowlers, Gujarat’s Chintan Gaja claimed 6 for 48 in the second innings against Madhya Pradesh. The effort was in vain though, as Kumar Kartikeya’s five-fer led to Gujarat being bundled out for 88 in a chase of 195.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 4 of Round 1

Here’s a round up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 4:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Baroda vs Bengal

Bengal (88 & 350/6) beat Baroda (181 & 255) by 4 wickets

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh

Hyderabad (347 & 269/8d) beat Chandigarh (216 & 183) by 217 runs

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Delhi (452 & 228/0d) drew with Tamil Nadu (494)

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Mizoram

Bihar (686/5d) drew with Mizoram (328 & 199/4 f/o)

Sikkim vs Nagaland

Nagaland 412 & 175/4 beat Sikkim (302 & 283) by 6 wickets

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



Chintan Gaja was brilliant with the ball & scalped a 6-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh. #RanjiTrophy | #GUJvMP | @Paytm | @GCAMotera



Watch that outstanding bowling display

bcci.tv/videos/5556267… 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐱!Chintan Gaja was brilliant with the ball & scalped a 6-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh.Watch that outstanding bowling display 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐱! 👌 👌Chintan Gaja was brilliant with the ball & scalped a 6-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh. 👏 👏 #RanjiTrophy | #GUJvMP | @Paytm | @GCAMotera Watch that outstanding bowling display 🎥 🔽bcci.tv/videos/5556267… https://t.co/nGADQrBnOJ

Madhya Pradesh (274 & 251) beat Gujarat (331 & 88) by 106 runs

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Karnataka vs Railways

Karnataka (481 & 223/9d) drew with Railways (426 & 69/4)

Puducherry vs Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir (426 & 45/2) beat Puducherry (343 & 124) by 8 wickets

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Mumbai vs Saurashtra

Mumbai (544/7d) drew with Saurashtra (220 & 372/9)

Goa vs Odisha

Goa (181 & 394/5d) drew with Odisha (189 & 239/7)

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Rajasthan vs Andhra

Rajasthan (275 & 316) beat Andhra (224 & 209) by 158 runs

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Services vs Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand (248 & 136/1) beat Services (176 & 204) by 9 wickets

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab

Himachal Pradesh (354 & 402/8) drew with Punjab (526)

Haryana vs Tripura

Haryana (556 & 81/1) drew with Tripura (436)

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha

Uttar Pradesh (301 & 280/6) drew with Vidarbha (548/6d)

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Maharashtra vs Assam

Maharashtra (415) beat Assam (248 & 160) by an innings and 7 runs

Edited by Sai Krishna