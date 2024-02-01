Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Round 5 matches, February 2-5

All 38 teams will be in action in round five of the Ranji Trophy 2024, which starts on February 2 and will conclude on February 5. Just like the first four rounds, a total of 19 matches are scheduled to take place in this round.

Vidarbha are still at the top of the Elite Group A points table followed by Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Saurashtra. Vidarbha have won three matches, while Haryana and Rajasthan have been victorious in two matches each. The other two teams have won one game each. Services, Jharkhand, and Manipur are yet to register a victory in Elite Group A.

In Elite Group B, Bihar, Kerala, and Assam are in the last three places and have failed to win a single game. Mumbai are in the first position with three wins. Andhra are ranked second with two wins. Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have won one game each and are in the next two places, respectively.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have won two out of four matches so far. They are in the first three places in the Elite Group C points tally. Railways, Tripura, and Punjab have tasted a win only once in four matches and are in the next three places. Goa and Chandigarh are yet to overpower their opponents and are in the last two places.

In Elite Group D, Baroda have enjoyed a successful run and are in first place, with three wins in four matches. Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry have registered two wins in four matches and are in the next two places below Baroda. Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Delhi, and Uttarakhand have won one game each. Himachal Pradesh are ranked in the last position with three losses and one draw.

Hyderabad are the only team this season who have won all their matches. They are at the top of the rankings in the Plate Group followed by Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Sikkim. These three teams have won two matches each. Nagaland are ranked in fifth place with one win. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh are in the last position after losing all their four matches.

Live streaming details for Round 5 games of the Ranji Trophy 2023-2024

A total of three matches out of the 19 in round five will be streamed live for fans across India on the JioCinema app and website. These are those three matches:

1. Uttar Pradesh vs Assam, Green Park, Kanpur - 9:30 AM IST

2. Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - 9:30 AM IST

3. Delhi vs Baroda, Palam A Stadium, Delhi - 9:30 AM IST

