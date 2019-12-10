Ranji Trophy: Murali Vijay fined 10% of his match fee for showing dissent against Karnataka

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay was fined 10% of his match fee when he expressed dissent while representing Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy against Karnataka at Dindigul. The incident occurred on the 9th of December, which was also the first day of action of the four-day contest.

The 2019-20 edition of the Ranji Trophy began on 9 October with teams across the country playing their respective opening fixtures. Vidarbha are the defending champions and they started their campaign against Andhra Pradesh at Vijaywada.

After electing to bat, Karnataka managed to make 336 in their first essay, an innings that was powered by half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Krishanppa Gowtham.

During the innings though, there was a spot of controversy when Pavan Deshpande was given not out by the umpire off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. The Tamil Nadu players, who had already been displeased with the umpires’ performance prior to the incident, expressed dissent with the cricketers converging near the pitch.

Though nothing untoward took place thereafter, it was reported that Vijay had copped a fine for showing ‘dissent’ and that 10% would be deducted from his match fee.

Late on Day 2, Tamil Nadu found themselves at 165-4, chasing 336 for a first innings lead when bad light interrupted play. However, with TN boasting excellent batsmen in the middle order, they would be fancying their chances to emerge with three points, at the very least.