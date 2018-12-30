Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 8, Day 1: Wasim Jaffer scores brilliant 178, bowlers dominate the day

Siddarth Kaul picks 6 for 55 against Kerala

The eighth and most important round matches of 2018/19 Ranji Trophy started today. In Elite Group A, Wasim Jaffer scored a brilliant 178 against Mumbai.

Krunal Pandya also scored quick fire 160 for Baroda against Railways. In Elite Group C, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana finished one inning each. The match between Jammu and Kashmir and Assam is also headed towards a quick finish.

Elite Group A

Railways versus Baroda (Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi)

Railways captain Mahesh Rawat won the toss and decided to field first. Baroda has responded strongly to end day 1 on 289 for 6.

Baroda 289 for 6 in 88 overs (Krunal Pandya 160, Mitesh Patel 55*, ACP Mishra 4/65)

Vidarbha versus Mumbai (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a great batting effort by Vidarbha batsmen to end day 1 on 389 for 4. Wasim Jaffer scored a brilliant 178.

Vidarbha 389 for 4 in 90 overs (Wasim Jaffer 178, Taide 95, Ganesh Satish 77*, Matkar 3/92)

Maharashtra versus Gujarat (MCA Stadium, Pune)

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and decided to field first. It was a good decision to bowl by Gujarat bowlers as they dismissed Maharashtra for 230 runs. In reply, Gujarat openers made a positive start scoring 41 for 0.

Gujarat 41 for 0 in 8 overs (Kathan Patel 21*, Chintan Gaja 15*) trail Maharashtra 230 in 67.1 overs (Gaikwad 70, Rahul Tripathi 62, Chintan Gaja 5/57) by 189 runs.

Karnataka versus Chhattisgarh (KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur)

Chhattisgarh captain Harpreet Singh won the toss and decided to field first. Karnataka batted with positive intent with 273 for 4 at end of day 1. Dega Nischal made 107 and remained not out while Siddharth made 105 runs.

Karnataka 273 for 4 in 90 overs (Dega Nischal 107*, Siddarth 105, Pankaj Rao 4/38)

Elite Group B

Bengal versus Delhi (Eden Gardens, Delhi)

Delhi captain Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to bat first. In the first session, Delhi was reduced to 73 for 5 before Jonty Sidhu and Shivam Sharma rescued innings with a brilliant century run partnership. Bengal bowled out Delhi for 240 runs in their first innings.

Delhi 240 in 83.3 overs (Jonty Sidhu 85, Ashok Dinda 4/62, Mukesh Kumar 2/74)

Andhra Pradesh versus Hyderabad (PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram)

Andhra Pradesh stand-in captain B Ayyappa won the toss and decided to field first. A disciplined bowling effort by Andhra Pradesh bowlers restricted Hyderabad to 226 for 7 at end of day 1.

Hyderabad 226 for 7 in 81.4 overs (Himalay Agarwal 59, Akshath Reddy 57, Sasikanth 3/49, Prithvi Raj 2/54)

Madhya Pradesh versus Himachal Pradesh (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Himachal Pradesh captain Prashant Chopra won the toss and decided to field first. It was an even day for both teams. Madhya Pradesh ended day 1 on 235 for 5.

Madhya Pradesh 235 for 5 in 89 overs (Rajat Patidar 47, Naman Ojha 41, Pankaj Jaiswal 2/42, Guleria 2/36)

Punjab versus Kerala (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Punjab captain Mandeep Singh won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling effort by Punjab bowlers to dismiss Kerala for 121 runs. Siddarth Kaul took 6 for 55. Despite losing 2 early wickets, Punjab ended day 1 in a strong position at 135 for 2.

Punjab, 135 for 2 in 40 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 67*, Mandeep Singh 41*, Basil Thampi 2/23) lead Kerala 121 in 37 overs (Vishnu Vinod 35, Siddarth Kaul 6/55) by 14 runs.

Elite Group C

Jharkhand versus Tripura (Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur)

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and decided to field first. It was a decent batting effort by Tripura to end day 1 on 247 for 8.

Tripura 247 for 8 in 88 overs (RH Saha 43*, NN Sen 35, Rahul Shukla 3/38, Anukul Roy 2/36)

Assam versus Jammu and Kashmir (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

Jammu and Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling performance by Jammu and Kashmir bowlers to dismiss Assam for 128 runs in the first innings. A brilliant bowling performance by Assam bowled out Jammu and Kashmir for 144. In their second innings, Assam ended day 1 on 6 for 0.

Assam 128 in 36.1 overs (MK Dutta 35*, Mukhtar Hussain 24, Umar Nazir 3/31, Rohit Sharma 3/43) 6 for 0 in 1 over (RK Das 1*) trail Jammu and Kashmir 144 in 43.4 overs (Qamran Iqbal 64, Irfan Pathan 35, Mukhtar Hussain 5/39, AK Das 3/52) by 10 runs.

Goa versus Rajasthan (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Goa captain Sagun Kamat won the toss and decided to bat first. Rajasthan bowlers restricted Goa to 244 in their first innings. Rajasthan ended day 1 on 20 for 0.

Rajasthan 20 for 0 in 10 overs (Gautam 9*, Chetan Bist 9*) trail Goa, 244 in 80 overs (Kauthankar 48, Amogh Sunil Desai 44, Rahul Chahar 4/86) by 224 runs.

Haryana versus Uttar Pradesh (Ch. Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak)

Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling effort by Uttar Pradesh bowlers to dismiss Haryana for 110 runs. Haryana bowlers came back strongly to bowl out Uttar Pradesh for 133 runs in their first innings. In their second innings, Haryana ended on 10 for 0.

Haryana 110 in 43 overs (Himanshu Rana 50, Saurabh Kumar 7/33) and 10 for 0 in 5 overs ( Ankit Kumar 8*) trail Uttar Pradesh 133 in 37.2 overs (Rinku Singh 43, Ajit Chahal 5/16, Harshal Patel 3/32) by 13 runs.

Services versus Odisha (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Odisha captain Biplab Samantray won the toss and decided to bat first. A great bowling effort by Services bowlers was enough to bowl out Odisha for 177. Services played one over and ended on 2 for 0.

Services 2 for 0 in 1 over (Navneet Singh 1*) trail Odisha 177 in 86.2 overs (Raut 56, Biplab Samantray 41, Arun Bamal 4/61) by 175 runs.

Plate Group

Sikkim versus Meghalaya (KIIT Stadium, Bhubhaneshwar)

Meghalaya captain J Lamare won the toss and decided to field first. Despite Milind Kumar 117, Sikkim was bowled out for 219 runs in first innings. At the end of day 1, Meghalaya ended on 101 for 2.

Meghalaya 101 for 2 in 27 overs (Raj Biswa 48*, P Bisht 29*, Milind Kumar 1/31) trail Sikkim 219 in 63 overs (Milind Kumar 117, Gurinder Singh 3/71) by 118 runs.

Mizoram versus Bihar (Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat)

Mizoram captain Zorinliana won the toss and decided to field first. It was an amazing performance by Bihar batsmen after being reduced to 117 for 6 ended the day on 389 for 7.

Bihar 389 for 7 in 90 overs (Ashutosh Aman 108*, Rahmatullah 99, Vivek Kumar 94*, Ralte 4/88)

Nagaland versus Arunachal Pradesh (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

Nagaland captain R Jonathan won the toss and decided to field. It was a brilliant bowling performance by Nagaland bowlers to bowl out Arunachal Pradesh for 135 runs in the first innings. Pawan Suyal and AA Kazi were the key wicket-takers for Nagaland. In reply, Nagaland openers have added 152 runs at the end of day 1.

Nagaland, 152 for 0 in 33 overs (Paras Sehrawat 87*, Rupero 62*) lead Arunachal Pradesh 135 in 54.3 overs (Song Tacho 31, Pawan Suyal 4/28, AA Kazi 3/13) by 17 runs

Puducherry versus Manipur (Rural Development Trust Ground, Anantapur)

Puducherry captain D Rohit won the toss and decided to field first. A superb bowling effort by Pankaj Singh and RV Gomez helped them to bowl out Manipur for 132. Puducherry ended the first day in a strong position at 150 for 2.

Puducherry, 150 for 2 in 47 overs (Sai Karthik 55, Titus 42, Konthoujam 2/39) lead Manipur 132 in 39.2 overs (Yashpal Singh 50, Pankaj Singh 4/32, RV Gomez 4/58) by 18 runs.

