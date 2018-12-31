Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 8, Day 2: Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry register wins

Pavan Suresh

It was an exciting day of cricket on the second day of the eighth round matches of Ranji Trophy 2018/19 season. While Uttar Pradesh continued to impress and defeated Haryana by 6 wickets in Elite Group C, Puducherry cruised to an easy win over Manipur in the plate group.

Elite Group A

Railways versus Baroda (Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi)

It was an exciting day of cricket on day 2. Baroda, starting the day at 289 for 6, were bowled out for 313. Railways, in their first innings, could only score 200. At end of day 2, Baroda were placed at 14 for 2.

Baroda 313 in 94 overs (Krunal Pandya 160, Mitesh Patel 61*, ACP Mishra 5/76, Avinash Yadav 3/52) and 14 for 2 in 11 overs (Devdhar 6*, ACP Mishra 2/9) lead Railways 200 in 68.3 overs (Mahesh Rawat 50, AN Ghosh 46, Krunal Pandya 4/50, Bhargav Bhatt 3/33) by 127 runs.

Vidarbha versus Mumbai (VCA Stadium, Nagpur)

Starting the second day at 389 for 4, Vidarbha were bowled out for 511 runs. In reply, Mumbai are struggling at 169 for 6.

Mumbai 169 for 6 in 50 overs (Bista 64, Ranjane 52, Wakhare 4/55) trail Vidarbha 511 in 129.4 overs (Wasim Jaffer 178, Ganesh Satish 90, Taide 95, Kale 68, Matkar 5/141) by 342 runs.

Maharashtra versus Gujarat (MCA Stadium, Pune)

It was a dominating day for Gujarat on day 2. Starting the day at 41 for 0, Gujrat ended the day at 414 for 3.

Gujarat 414 for 3 in 95.1 overs (Panchal 141, Kathan Patel 107, Chintan Gaja 53, Khurana 1/62, Sanckleha 1/61) lead Maharashtra 230 in 67.1 overs (Gaikwad 70, Rahul Tripathi 62, Chintan Gaja 5/57) by 184 runs.

Karnataka versus Chhattisgarh (KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur)

Starting the second day at 273 for 4, Karnataka have posted a massive total of 418 runs in their first innings. In reply, Chhattisgarh ended the day at 121 for 3.

Chhattisgarh 121 for 3 in 38 overs (Harpreet Singh 53*, Khare 43*, A Mithun 3/26) trail Karnataka 418 in 131.4 overs (Dega Nischal 107, Siddarth 105, Vinay Kumar 90*, Pankaj Rao 7/82) by 297 runs.

Elite Group B

Bengal versus Delhi (Eden Gardens, Delhi)

The match between Delhi and Bengal is heading towards an exciting finish. Bengal could only post 220 runs in their first innings. Delhi, in their second innings, ended the day at 41 for 2.

Delhi 240 in 83.3 overs (Jonty Sidhu 85, Ashok Dinda 4/62, Mukesh Kumar 2/74) and 41 for 2 in 19 overs (Chandela 15*, Ashok Dinda 2/22) lead Bengal 220 in 58.4 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 56, Easwaran 40, Pramanik 37*, Khejroliya 3/87, S Bhati 3/27) by 61 runs.

Andhra Pradesh versus Hyderabad (PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram)

Andhra Pradesh bowled out Hyderabad for 271 runs in their first innings. In reply, Andhra Pradesh ended the day at 207 for 3.

Andhra Pradesh 207 for 3 in 76 overs (Gnaneshwar 65, Bhui 49*, Dev Goud 1/29) trail Hyderabad 271 in 90.3 overs (Himalay Agarwal 59, Akshath Reddy 57, M Hassan 25, Sasikanth 5/64, Prithvi Raj 3/72) by 64 runs.

Madhya Pradesh versus Himachal Pradesh (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

It was a brilliant day of cricket on the second day between Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh, starting the day at 235 for 5, were bowled out for 265 runs. In reply, Himachal Pradesh was bowled out for 127 in their first innings. In their second innings, Madhya Pradesh ended the day at 47 for 2.

Madhya Pradesh 265 in 98.3 overs (SS Sharma 54*, Rajat Patidar 47, Naman Ojha 41, Pankaj Jaiswal 4/56, Rishi Dhawan 3/54, Guleria 2/36) and 47 for 2 in 18 overs (Patidar 15*, Naman Ojha 13*, Gurvinder Singh 1/9) lead Himachal Pradesh 127 in 55.3 overs (Raghav Dhawan 37, Prashant Chopra 34, K Kartikeya 6/28) by 185 runs.

Punjab versus Kerala (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Kerala has fought back well in the game so far. Starting the second day at 135 for 2, Punjab were bowled out for just 217 runs. In their second innings, Kerala ended the day at 127 for 3.

Kerala 121 in 37 overs (Vishnu Vinod 35, Siddarth Kaul 6/55) and 127 for 3 in 42 overs (Mohammad Azharuddin 76*, P Rahul 28, Mayank Markande 1/32) lead Punjab 217 in 75.2 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 69, Mandeep Singh 89, Sandeep Warrier 5/83, Basil Thampi 2/46) by 31 runs.

Elite Group C

Jharkhand versus Tripura (Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur)

Starting the second day at 247 for 8, Tripura could only add 6 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 253. Jharkhand has responded strongly to end day 2 at 307 for 4.

Jharkhand 307 for 4 in 83 overs (Nazim Siddiqui 134, Deobrat 136*, Neelambuj Vats 3/45) lead Tripura 253 in 89.4 overs (RH Saha 48*, NN Sen 35, Rahul Shukla 4/38, Anukul Roy 2/36) by 54 runs.

Assam versus Jammu and Kashmir (Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati)

Starting the second day at 6 for 0, Assam scored 245 runs in their second innings. Assam set a target of 230 runs to win for Jammu and Kashmir. In reply, Jammu and Kashmir ended the day at 19 for 1.

Assam 128 in 36.1 overs (MK Dutta 35*, Mukhtar Hussain 24, Umar Nazir 3/31, Rohit Sharma 3/43) and 245 in 76.2 overs (RK Das 95, Purkayastha 46, Irfan Pathan 3/45, Parveez Rasool 3/30) lead Jammu and Kashmir 144 in 43.4 overs (Qamran Iqbal 64, Irfan Pathan 35, Mukhtar Hussain 5/39, AK Das 3/52) and 19 for 1 in 7 overs (Qamran Iqbal 13*, AK Das 1/9) by 211 runs.

Goa versus Rajasthan (Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim)

Starting the second day at 20 for 0, Rajasthan went on to pile up a big score. They ended the day at 343 for 3.

Rajasthan 343 for 3 in (Robin Bist 98*, Lomror 89, Menaria 66*, AS Desai 1/40) lead Goa 244 in 80 overs (Kauthankar 48, Amogh Sunil Desai 44, Rahul Chahar 4/86) by 99 runs

Haryana versus Uttar Pradesh (Ch. Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak)

Uttar Pradesh defeated Haryana by 6 wickets inside 2 days. Starting the second day at 10 for 0, Haryana were bowled out for 129. Chasing the target of 107 runs to win, Uttar Pradesh chased down the target on the back of Samarth Singh's unbeaten half-century.

Uttar Pradesh 133 in 37.2 overs (Rinku Singh 43, Ajit Chahal 5/16, Harshal Patel 3/32) and 110 for 4 in 21.4 overs (Samarth Singh 53*, Rinku Singh 20*, S Pahal 1/10) beat Haryana 110 in 43 overs (Himanshu Rana 50, Saurabh Kumar 7/33) and 129 in 37.2 overs (Ankit Kumar 51, Jayant Yadav 26, Saurabh Kumar 7/32) by 6 wickets

Uttar Pradesh 6, Haryana 0.

Services versus Odisha (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Services have taken the first innings lead. Starting the day at 2 for 0, Services ended the day at 183 for 4.

Services 183 for 4 in (Navneet Singh 64, Ravi Chauhan 48, AS Raut 2/52) lead Odisha 177 in 86.2 overs (Raut 56, Biplab Samantray 41, Arun Bamal 4/61) by 6 runs.

Plate Group

Sikkim versus Meghalaya (KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

Meghalaya, starting the second day at 101 for 2, lost only one wicket in the entire day's play at ended the day at 555 for 3. Puneet Bist is unbeaten on 301 off just 293 deliveries.

Meghalaya 555 for 3 in 117 overs (Raj Biswa 175, P Bisht 301*, Milind Kumar 2/147) lead Sikkim 219 in 63 overs (Milind Kumar 117, Gurinder Singh 3/71) by 336 runs.

Mizoram versus Bihar (Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat)

Bihar are on the verge of a big win over Mizoram. Starting the day at 389 for 7, Bihar declared their innings at 440 for 9. In their second innings, Mizoram ended the day at 81 for 5.

Mizoram 77 in 35.5 overs (Akhil Rajput 49, SS Quadri 6/19, Abhijeet Saket 3/26) and 81 for 5 in 38 overs (Taruwar Kohli 31*, Akhil Rajput 30, Ashutosh Aman 2/7, SS Quadri 2/28) trail Bihar 440 for 9 in 102 overs (Ashutosh Aman 111, Rahmatullah 99, Vivek Kumar 102, Ralte 5/122) by 282 runs.

Nagaland versus Arunachal Pradesh (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

Nagaland are on the verge of a big win over Arunachal Pradesh. Starting the day at 152 for 0, Nagaland declared their innings at 377 for 9. In their second innings, Arunachal Pradesh ended the day at 98 for 7.

Pradesh 135 in 54.3 overs (Song Tacho 31, Pawan Suyal 4/28, AA Kazi 3/13) and 98 for 7 in 41 overs (T Doria 33, AA Kazi 4/12) trail Nagaland 377 for 9 dec. in 77.1 overs (Paras Sehrawat 112, R Jonathan 131, Rupero 65, Deendayal Upadhyay 4/84, L Tehi 3/80) by 144 runs.

Puducherry versus Manipur (Rural Development Trust Ground, Anantapur)

Puducherry crushed Manipur by 10 wickets to move up to the second position in the points table. Starting the second day at 150 for 2, Puducherry were bowled out for 238. In their second innings, Manipur were bowled out for just 118 runs to give Puducherry the target of 13 runs. Puducherry chased down the target with 10 wickets to spare.

Puducherry 238 in (Sai Karthik 55, Titus 42, Fabid Ahmed 41, TK Singh 4/65, Konthoujam 3/48) and 13 for 0 in 1.1 overs (P Dogra 8*, Titus 5*) beat Manipur 132 in 39.2 overs (Yashpal Singh 50, Pankaj Singh 4/32, RV Gomez 4/58) and 118 in 31.5 overs (Yashpal Singh 52, Pankaj Singh 4/20, D Rohit 3/22) by 10 wickets.

Puducherry 7, Manipur 0

