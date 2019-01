Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 9, Day 1: Bowlers dominate day 1

The 9th and final round of matches in Ranji Trophy 2018/19 started today. With the quarterfinals on the line, it was an exciting day of cricket around the country.

In Group A, only Baroda and Karnataka are in the fray for a quarterfinal spot. While the rest of the teams are fighting against relegation next year. The match between Baroda and Karnataka saw 22 wickets fall on one day.

The match between Rajasthan and Tripura saw 20 wickets go down. Tripura was bowled out for 35 runs while Rajasthan's innings winded up at 218.

Elite Group A

Baroda versus Karnataka (Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara)

Karnataka captain Manish Pandey won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a disappointing batting performance by Karnataka as they were bowled out for 112 runs in their first innings. Baroda in their first innings was bowled out for 223. In their 2nd innings, Karnataka ended on 13 for 2.

Karnataka 112 in 31.2 overs (Manish Pandey 43, Sharath 30, Meriwala 3/22, Bhatt 3/27) and 13 for 2 in 4 overs (Siddharth 11*, Bhatt 2/7) trail Baroda 223 in 51 overs (Vishnu Solanki 69, Deepak Hooda 51, Shreyas Gopal 4/47, Hegde 4/74) by 98 runs.

Mumbai versus Chhattisgarh (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Mumbai captain Dhawal Kulkarni won the toss and decided to field first. It was a good decision as Mumbai bowled out Chhattisgarh for 129 runs in their first innings. At Stumps, Mumbai ended day 1 on 118 for 3.

Mumbai 118 for 3 in 36 overs (Auti 43, Suryakumar Yadav 31*, Harpreet Singh 1/6) trail Chhattisgarh 129 in 42.1 overs (Khare 48, Tushar Deshpande 5/46, Shardul Thakur 4/32) by 11 runs.

Saurashtra versus Vidarbha (SCA Stadium, Rajkot)

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat won the toss and decided to bat first. It was an even day as Saurashtra ended the 1st day on 218 for 5.

Saurashtra 218 for 5 in 88 overs (Desai 74, Sheldon Jackson 65, Bingewar 3/48)

Railways versus Maharashtra (Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi)

Maharashtra captain Rahul Tripathi won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a superb bowling effort by Railways bowlers to bowl out Maharashtra for just 70 runs. Railways ended the first day on 184 for 9.

Railways 184 for 9 in 60 overs (Mahesh Rawat 52*, Bachhav 7/73) lead Maharashtra 70 in 23.2 overs (SS Bachhav 15, Avinash Yadav 4/38) by 114 runs.

Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh versus Kerala (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Nadaun)

Kerala captain Sachin Baby won the toss and decided to field first. It was a good balance between ball and bat. Himachal Pradesh ended the first day on 257 for 7.

Himachal Pradesh 257 for 7 in 87 overs (Ankit Kalsi 89*, Raghav Dhawan 58, Nidheesh 4/81).

Madhya Pradesh versus Andhra Pradesh (Holkar Stadium, Indore)

Madhya Pradesh captain Naman Ojha won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision was proved right by Madhya Pradesh bowlers to dismiss Andhra Pradesh for 132 in their first innings. Madhya Pradesh in their first innings ended on 24 for 3.

Madhya Pradesh 24 for 3 in 13 overs (Patidar 19*, Vijaykumar 1/3) trail Andhra Pradesh 132 in 54.3 overs (Prasanth 29, Ishwar Pandey 4/43, Gaurav Yadav 3/21) by 108 runs.

Tamil Nadu versus Delhi (Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a good batting performance by Tamil Nadu batsmen to end day 1 on 215 for 3.

Tamil Nadu 215 for 3 in 90 overs (Abhinav Mukund 104*, Indrajith 86, Vikas Mishra 2/71)

Bengal versus Punjab (Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata)

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a great bowling effort by Punjab bowlers to dismiss Bengal out for 187. Punjab ended the first day on 47 for 2.

Punjab 47 for 2 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 36*, Mukesh Kumar 2/10) trail Bengal 187 in 69.1 overs (SP Goswami 57, Sudip Chatterjee 52, VI Choudhary 6/62) by 140 runs.

Elite Group C

Haryana versus Services (Ch Bansi Lal Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak)

Haryana captain Harshal Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was a good bowling effort by Haryana bowlers to dismiss Services for 170. In reply, Haryana ended day 1 on 10 for 1.

Haryana 10 for 1 in 5 overs (Ankit Kumar 3, Pathania 1/3) trail Services 170 in 59.3 overs (Hathwala 54, Bamal 30, Kundu 6/60) by 160 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir versus Jharkhand (Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground, Jammu)

The first day’s play between Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand was washed out due to a wet outfield.

Tripura versus Rajasthan (Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala)

Tripura captain SK Patel won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a great bowling effort by Rajasthan bowlers to dismiss Tripura for their lowest ever total. Tripura was bowled out for 35 runs in their first innings. Rajasthan in their first innings was bowled out for 218 runs. Tripura in their 2nd innings ended on 4 for 0.

Tripura 35 in 18.5 overs (Neelambuj Vats 11*, Aniket Choudhary 5/11, TM UL- Haq 3/1) and 4 for 0 in 1 over (Banik 4*) trail Rajasthan 218 in 51.3 overs (TM UL- Haq 37, Murasingh 4/75) by 179 runs.

Odisha versus Goa (Vikas Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar)

Goa captain Sagun Kamat won the toss and decided to field first. It was a decent bowling effort by Goa bowlers to restrict Odisha to 229 for 7.

Odisha 229 for 7 in 90 overs (Pattnaik 100, Shantanu Mishra 59, K Das 2/44, Desai 2/44)

Uttar Pradesh versus Assam (Green Park Stadium, Kanpur)

Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath won the toss and decided to bowl first. It was a good decision by UP bowlers as they dismissed Assam for 175 runs in their first innings. In reply, Uttar Pradesh ended in a strong position at 64 for 1.

Uttar Pradesh 64 for 1 in 26 overs (UA Sharma 32*, Ranjit Mali 1/27) trail Assam 175 in 53.4 overs (PP Das 75, Yash Dayal 3/15, Saurabh Kumar 3/25) by 111 runs.

Plate Group

Bihar versus Manipur (Moin-ul- Haq stadium, Patna)

Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling performance by Bihar bowlers to bowl out Manipur for 156 runs in their first innings. Bihar ended the first day on 107 for 5.

Bihar 107 for 5 in 32 overs (Kundan Gupta 29*, KP Singh 3/22) trail Manipur 156 in 32 overs (Mayank Raghav 79, Quadri 5/49, Ashutosh Aman 4/39) by 49 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh versus Sikkim (DN Singha Stadium, Goalpara)

In an inconsequential match, Sikkim captain Lamichaney won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great display of bowling by Sikkim bowlers to dismiss Arunachal Pradesh for 169. Sikkim ended the first day on 132 for 3.

Sikkim 132 for 3 in 42 overs (Milind Kumar 50*, Dayal 37, Tehi 1/9) trail Arunachal Pradesh 169 in 49.1 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 59, Milind Kumar 5/42, IH Chaudhary 3/55) by 37 runs.

Puducherry versus Nagaland (Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur)

Nagaland captain Jonathan won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a superb batting effort by Nagaland batsmen to post a massive 387 for 5 at the end of day 1.

Nagaland 387 for 5 in 87.5 overs (Zhimomi 177, Lohchab 100, Pankaj Singh 3/95)

Uttarakhand versus Mizoram (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand)

Mizoram captain Zorinliana won the toss and decided to field. Uttarakhand batsmen made use of good batting conditions and posted 377 runs in their first innings. Mizoram ended the first day on 8 for 0.

Mizoram 8 for 0 in 4 overs (Rajput 2*, Lalhruaizela 6*) trail Uttarakhand 377 in 83.5 overs (SA Rawat 102, Rajat Bhatia 84, Akhil Rajput 2/21, Taruwar Kohli 2/61) by 369 runs.

