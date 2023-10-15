Ranking Rohit Sharma's 5 best ODI knocks against Pakistan 

Rohit Sharma-led India steamrolled archrivals Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided match in Ahmedabad to extend their record against their neighbours to 8-0 in ODI World Cup fixtures.

The Men in Blue were brilliant in their first two games in the 2023 World Cup and it seemed like Pakistan would pose a tough challenge for the hosts. However, the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, enforced a famous collapse that saw Pakistan get out for a paltry score of 191.

The Indian batting unit joined the party, especially the in-form Rohit Sharma, who raced to 86 runs off 63 balls. The Indian skipper was at his fluent best, with his power perfectly amalgamated with elegance.

The Pakistani bowlers must surely have been made aware of Rohit Sharma's previous performances against Pakistan in ODIs. Rohit averages 51.35 against the Asian team, with two centuries against them.

Rohit Sharma's 5 best ODI knocks against Pakistan

#5. 56 off 58 balls, 2014 Asia Cup, Dhaka

On a sluggish surface in Dhaka during the 2014 Asia Cup, where almost all batters from both teams struggled to time the ball, Rohit was scoring runs with typical ease.

Rohit not only phased out the initial jitters against the new ball, where Pakistan's pacers were breathing fire, but also negated the threat of Saeed Ajmal, who was Pakistan's trump card on that surface.

With Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan getting out cheaply, he steadied the ship with Ajinkya Rahane to ensure the team reached a respectable total - 245/8.

#4. 56 off 49 balls, 2023 Asia Cup, Colombo

With his new batting approach of being the aggressor in the powerplay, Rohit Sharma took his game to another level. This approach was evident in the 2023 Asia Cup league game when he smacked the new ball attack of Pakistan.

Rohit and Shubman Gill provided India with the perfect platform to capitalize, with the former scoring a breezy half century in just 38 deliveries. Centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli took the team to 356/2 in the first innings.

#3. 111* off 119 balls, 2018 Asia Cup, Dubai

Chasing a moderate total of 238 runs, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma batted with thumping authority to make sure that Pakistan could not find their way back into the game.

Dhawan looked ominous in that innings, and Rohit played the unusual role of the second fiddle. However, once he got settled, he smashed Pakistan's bowlers to every part of the ground.

Both Rohit and Dhawan completed their respective centuries, with India registering a comprehensive nine-wicket win.

#2. 91 off 119 balls, 2017 Champions Trophy, Edgbaston

In a rain-marred game with multiple stops in play, the Indian openers had their task cut out to maintain concentration and lay a strong foundation for the middle order.

On a track that aided swing bowlers, the level of difficulty increased exponentially. However, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan ensured that India got off to an excellent start, putting together a 136-run partnership.

Rohit was cautious in the initial overs, but, once again, unleashed himself once he got settled. Having scored 91 runs off 119 balls with seven fours and two sixes, he was unfortunate to miss out on his century after being run-out.

#1. 140 off 113 balls, 2019 World Cup, Manchester

With the match getting a late start due to rain and Pakistan electing to utilize the initial moisture on the surface, it seemed as though the Indian openers would struggle against their opponents' swing attack.

But Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul didn't only negate the initial threat with ease, but also showed that the wicket was not that bad at all if batters applied themselves.

Despite the surface not being a straight-forward one and the ball misbehaving at times, Rohit made it look flat with his breathtaking batting prowess and made 140 runs in just 113 balls with 14 fours and three sixes.