Ranking Team India's Top 5 performers in Asia Cup 2025 ft. Tilak Varma

Team India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. With their third win over Pakistan in the T20 tournament, the Men in Blue clinched the Asia Cup for the ninth time. They already hold the record for being the most successful side in the competition, which is mostly played in the ODI format.

India won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat in the final on Sunday. The batting side got off to a great start as openers Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35) added 84 in 9.4 overs. At one stage, Pakistan were 111-3, but lost 9-33 to collapse to 146 all-out. In response, India lost three wickets for 20 runs, but made a strong comeback to chase down the target in the last over.

There were a number of star performers for India in their triumphant Asia Cup 2025 campaign in the UAE. In the wake of their impressive victory, we rank the Men in Blue's top five performers in the tournament.

#5 Shivam Dube

There was a tight fight between Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube for the No. 5 spot. Bumrah played a key role as usual, claiming seven wickets at an average of 19.28 and an economy rate of 7.43. However, Dube had a tough role to play and came out with flying colors. Hence, he claims the No. 5 ranking ahead of Bumrah.

The medium pacer began the tournament with figures of 3-4 against hosts UAE. He bowled a crucial spell against Pakistan in the Super 4 round, getting the wickets of Saim Ayub and Sahibzada. With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the final, Dube took the new ball and was economical. In a tense chase, the southpaw contributed a crucial 33 off 22.

#4 Varun Chakaravarthy

Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy continued his impressive run in international cricket. While he did not pick up a bagful of wickets in Asia Cup 2025, he struck key blows throughout the tournament. He dismissed Pakistan's well-set openers in the final to bring India back into the contest.

Chakaravarthy played six matches in Asia Cup 2025 and claimed seven wickets at an average of 20.42. He finished the tournament with an excellent economy rate of 6.50. He claimed two scalps against Bangladesh and one against Sri Lanka.

#3 Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma played the defining knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final. After India had slipped to 20-3, chasing a target of 147, it was Varma who swung the game in his team's favor with a mature knock. The young batter absorbed the pressure of an India-Pakistan final and remained unbeaten on 69* off 53 balls. Varma shared crucial stands with Sanju Samson (24) and Dube (33) to take India over the line.

Barring the Super 4 match against Bangladesh, the 22-year-old made a contribution with the willow every time he batted. Varma ended Asia Cup 2025 with 213 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 131.48. It would be fair to say that he was India's Mr. Consistent with the bat in Asia Cup 2025.

#2 Abhishek Sharma

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma had a sensational Asia Cup 2025 campaign. He gave the team a number of blazing starts, putting the opposition under pressure very early in the contest. He played fearless cricket, which has been the hallmark of Team India in the limited-overs formats over the last couple of years.

Abhishek smashed three quick-fire 30s in the group stage and then clobbered three consecutive half-centuries in the Super 4 round. The southpaw perished cheaply in the final, but still walked away with the Player of the Tournament award for smashing 314 runs at a strike rate of 200.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claims the No. 1 spot because, while Abhishek failed in the final, he delivered another game-changing spell. Kuldeep was expensive in his first couple of overs, but picked up three wickets in his last over to finish with excellent figures of 4-30.

The 30-year-old was top-notch right through Asia Cup 2025. He claimed 4-7 against UAE in the group stage and followed it up with 3-18 against Pakistan, winning the Player of the Match in both the games. Kuldeep also bamboozled Bangladesh with a three-fer in the Super 4 round. He ended the tournament with 17 scalps, averaging 9.29 at an economy rate of 6.27.

