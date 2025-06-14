Ranking the top 5 hundreds in senior men's ICC finals ft. Aiden Markram

South African batter Aiden Markram joined an elite list of batters to have scored a hundred in senior men's ICC finals. While scoring a century in any format is always special, scoring one in the final of an ICC event makes it all the more significant.

Ad

To date, only 16 players have scored a century in senior men's ICC finals over the years across formats. Aiden Markram is the last entrant into the elite list. The list includes some massive names such as the legendary Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards.

A lot of these batters have scored tons in a winning cause, helping their teams win ICC trophies and script history. Meanwhile, some batters who scored tons in ICC finals ended up on the losing side.

Ad

Trending

On that note, in this article, we rank the top five hundreds in senior men's ICC finals to date.

#5 Travis Head - 163 in 2023 WTC final

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Post-Match - Source: Getty

Australian batter Travis Head slammed a magnificent hundred in the first innings of the second World Test Championship (WTC) final. It came in 2023 between India and Australia at The Oval. Batting at number five, the left-hander struck 163 runs off 174 balls at a strike-rate of 93.67 with 25 boundaries and a six.

Ad

Australia posted a formidable total of 469 in the first innings. Moreover, they went on to beat India by a huge margin of 209 runs eventually and won the 2023 WTC final. Travis Head, for his 163 in the first innings, was also named 'Player of the Match' in the end.

#4 Aravinda de Silva - 107* in 1996 ODI WC final

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Aravinda de Silva - Source: Getty

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Aravinda de Silva scored a sensational century in the final of the 1996 ODI World Cup. Sri Lanka were up against Australia in the final at Lahore. Australia put up a total of 241/7 from their 50 overs after batting first.

Ad

In the chase, Sri Lanka were in a slightly tricky position at 148/3. However, Aravinda de Silva and former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga struck a brilliant unbeaten stand to take Sri Lanka home by seven wickets in the end. De Silva, in a pressure run-chase, struck an unbeaten 107 off 124 balls, hitting 13 boundaries. As Sri Lanka won the 1996 World Cup, he was named the 'Player of the Match'.

#3 Aiden Markram - 136 in 2025 WTC final

South Africa v Australia - ICC World Test Championship Final 2025: Day Four - Source: Getty

As mentioned above, South African batter Aiden Markram entered this list with a match-winning hundred in the 2025 WTC final. South Africa played Australia at Lord's and needed 282 runs in the final innings of the Test.

Ad

The Proteas had lost a couple of wickets in the chase as well. However, Aiden Markram stood tall with a stunning knock under pressure in the fourth innings in a Test a Lord's while chasing. Aiden Markram scored 136 runs off 207 balls with 14 boundaries.

Although he could not finish the game, South Africa won by five wickets in the end. They scripted a historic victory at Lord's to win an ICC trophy for the first time since 1998. Aiden Markram also won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Ad

#2 Chris Cairns - 102* in 2000 CT final

Chris Cairns batting for New Zealand - Source: Getty

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns registered one of the most memorable hundreds in an ICC final. In the final of the 2000 Champions Trophy against India in Nairobi, he single-handedly took the Kiwis to victory.

Ad

India had posted 264/6 after batting first in their 50 overs. In the chase, New Zealand were in trouble at 109/4 at one stage. Chris Cairns, batting with a knee injury, struck an unbeaten 102 of 113 balls with eight fours and two sixes. They eventually chased down the target with just two balls and six wickets to spare.

#1 Ricky Ponting - 140* in 2003 ODI WC final

Australian Cricket Team Portrait Session - Source: Getty

Former Australian captain and legend Ricky Ponting scored a big hundred in the 2003 ODI World Cup final against India at Johannesburg. Australia batted first and posted a massive total of 359/2 on the board from 50 overs.

Skipper Ricky Ponting led the charge with a terrific unbeaten 140 off just 121 balls, including four boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 115.70. The total proved to be way too much for India. They were bowled out for 234 as Australia registered a thumping 125-run victory to win the trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️