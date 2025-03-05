Ranking Virat Kohli's 4 best knocks vs Australia in ICC ODI tournaments ft. 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India batter Virat Kohli once again starred in an ODI chase as the Men in Blue got the better of Australia by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The right-handed batter scored 84 off 98 balls as India chased down 265 in 48.1 overs to book their place in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy final for the third consecutive time.

Kohli has a terrific record in chases in one-dayers. In 159 innings, he has smashed 8,063 runs at an average of 64.50 and a strike rate of 93.24, with 28 hundreds and 41 half-centuries. Only Sachin Tendulkar (8,720) has more runs in ODI chases.

The former India captain also has an impressive record against Australia in ICC ODI tournaments. In six innings, the star batter has scored 330 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 82.50, with four half-centuries. In this feature, we rank Kohli's four best knocks against the Aussies in ICC ODI tournaments.

#4 (54 off 63) - 2023 World Cup final, Ahmedabad

Kohli had a terrific 2023 World Cup campaign at home in which he amassed a record 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.32. He notched up three hundreds and six half-centuries. The superstar batter, however, failed to come up with an impactful effort in the all-important final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli scored 54 off 63 balls with the aid of just four fours. It was a decent knock, but India needed a lot more from him in the mega final. The right-hander's 99-minute stay at the crease ended when he chopped a delivery from Pat Cummins back onto his stumps. His dismissal left India in trouble at 148-4. They were bowled out for 240 in 50 overs and lost the World Cup final by six wickets.

#3 (84 off 98) - 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal, Dubai

Kohli scored a fine 84 off 98 balls in Dubai in the first semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy. Chasing a target of 265 against reigning world champions Australia, the seasoned batter guided the team home with a patient knock that featured five fours.

Kohli came into bat with India having lost Shubman Gill for eight and skipper Rohit Sharma for a chancy 28. The former India captain, however, steadied the innings, featuring in a 91-run third-wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer (45 off 62). The standout feature of his knock was that he ran plenty of singles. Kohli was also aided by the fact that he was up against an inexperienced Australian bowling line-up.

#2 (82 off 77) - 2019 World Cup, The Oval

Leading the Men in Blue in the 2019 World Cup in England, Kohli scored an impressive 82 off 77 balls in the high-pressure league match against Australia at The Oval. He struck four fours and two sixes as India posted 352-5 batting first and then held the Aussies to 316, registering victory by 36 runs.

India batted first after winning the toss at The Oval in match number 14 of the 2019 World Cup. Rohit (57 off 70) and Shikhar Dhawan (117 off 109) added 127 for the first wicket. After Rohit's dismissal, Dhawan and Kohli added 93 for the second wicket. Kohli batted till the very last over and took India to a huge total against a strong bowling attack comprising Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

#1 (85 off 116) - 2023 World Cup, Chennai

Kohli's knock of 85 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the 2023 World Cup ranks at the top among his best innings against Australia in ICC ODI events for multiple reasons. This was Team India's first match in the 2023 World Cup, which was being played at home. Also, the knock came in a chase against a strong Aussie bowling outfit after the Men in Blue had got off to a disastrous start.

Bowling first, India had restricted Australia to 199. In the chase, though, they crumbled to 2-3 in two overs, with Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas all perishing without troubling the scores. A rampant Australia held the edge at that point, but Kohli (85 off 116) absorbed the pressure and put Team India on course for victory, adding 165 for the third wicket with KL Rahul (97* off 115).

