Rashid Khan ends 2018 with most wickets in T20s

Pavan Suresh // 01 Jan 2019, 00:20 IST

In 2018, Afghanistan's young sensation Rashid Khan has been simply sensational in T20 cricket. He bettered his record of 80 wickets from 56 matches in 2017.

He took 96 wickets from 61 matches at an economy of around 6.35 runs per over and average of 15 in 2018. With 96 wickets, Khan surpassed Dwayne Bravo’s record of 87 wickets from 72 matches in the year 2016. He has been a star in every T20 tournament he has played during this year.

In the Indian Premier League 2018, Rashid Khan played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and took 21 wickets from 17 matches with an economy of 6.73 runs per over, with best figures of 3/19. Because of his efforts, the Sunrisers reached the finals of IPL 2018 before losing to the Chennai Super Kings.

He then signed for the Sussex Sharks in the Natwest T20 Blast. He took 17 wickets from 11 matches with an economy of 6.59 runs per over, and registered best figures of 3/9 in the tournament.

In the year 2018, Rashid finished as the fourth leading wicket taker in T20Is, taking 22 wickets from 8 matches with an economy of 8.68 runs per over. He registered his best figures of 4/12 against Bangladesh.

Playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash, Rashid finished as the leading wicket taker in the 2017/18 season with 18 wickets from 11 matches, with an economy of 5.65 runs per over. He registered best figures of 3/20.

In the ongoing 2018/19 season, playing for the Strikers again, he has taken 7 wickets from 4 matches at an economy of 4.68 runs per over.

In the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League, playing for Kabul Zawans, Rashid took a total of 10 wickets from 9 matches with an economy of 6.53 runs per over, with 4/20 being his best figures.

He then took part in the Mzansi Super League T20 tournament held in South Africa. In that tournament, he played for the Durban Heat and took 7 wickets from 4 matches with an economy of 6.46 runs per over. His best figures in the tournament were 3/19.

Rashid Khan has proved to be a match winner in the T20 format with his variety and his ability to trouble the batsmen on any wicket. The Afghan is currently is the No. 1 ranked bowler in T20Is, and will look to better his own incredible record in 2019.

