"An opportunity to take ten wickets straight away" - Rashid Khan looking forward to testing out new bowling rules at The Hundred 

Rashid Khan, representing Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, looks forward to a revamped set of bowling rules in the competition. The event has more or less abolished the concept of overs with the number of balls being the principal currency in terms of bowling.

Bowlers will be allowed to bowl a maximum of 20 deliveries a game, which can come in bursts of 5 deliveries or even 10 deliveries at a stretch. Rashid Khan, who has arguably mastered the art of bowling in this short format, will be playing the bulk of the fixtures at Trent Bridge, a venue that has garnered the reputation of being a graveyard for the bowlers.

However, the young leg-spinner looks forward to the challenge of bowling at the venue. He also stressed the importance of maintaining line and length, which is the bowler's best weapon in any given condition.

'So it will be a definitely a challenge. I will need consistency in how I bowl, and that will be tested. But as long as I have that positive mindset for the game, I can deliver,' Rashid said

"Whatever it is, as long as I'm hitting the right area, and backing up my skills and my talent, I think I can deliver for the team. Your best delivery is your best delivery for any batsman around the world,' he added

Rashid sees the propsect of bowling 10 deliveries on the trot as a double edged sword

The concept of bowling over six deliveries in a row will be a new challenge for the bowlers. It remains to be seen whether they can hold onto their areas or even maintain their pace as the deliveries go by.

However, Rashid Khan expressed his delight at the possibility of bowling 10 balls in a row, as it gives him a chance to pick up all the 10 wickets, as well as a trio of hat-tricks. He did, however, reveal his concern at the opportunity as well

"It kind of gives you an opportunity to take ten wickets straight away, and three hat-tricks. That's an advantage we have, but you can also be hit for ten sixes as well, or give 50 runs away in just ten balls,' he elaborated.

Rashid Khan will kick start his career in the new format when he faces the Southern Brave tomorrow (June 24) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

