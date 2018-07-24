Rashid Khan to spin a web for Maratha Arabians

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has spun his way into the hearts and minds of cricket fans all over the world, is all set to don a new role later this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rashid joins forces with Maratha Arabians in the second edition of the T10 Cricket League, to be played over 10-overs-a-side, alongside some of the world’s best known cricketers. The 19-year-old was one of the key picks for Maratha Arabians at the mini-draft held as a precursor to the second season in Dubai on Monday.

The other new pick of the day for Maratha Arabians was Australia’s left-handed all-rounder James Faulkner. The franchise was able to retain from the previous season England limited-overs star Alex Hales, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and Kamran Akmal, Pakistan wicket-keeper.

Maratha Arabians is co-owned by Parvez Khan of Pacific Ventures, Bollywood Actor/Producer/Director Sohail Khan and Ali Tumbi of Aqua Properties. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram continues to be the head coach of the franchise. The entire operations of the Maratha Arabians franchise is being managed by Dubai-based Petromann Events, much like in the first season.

The tournament is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Speaking about his inclusion, Rashid said: “I am extremely excited to be playing for Maratha Arabians in the second season of the T10 League. After having played Twenty20 cricket all over the world, I was looking forward to a challenge. Playing the T10 format is the perfect step up for me. I am looking forward to playing the world’s shortest format alongside some iconic players.”

Maratha Arabians Co-owner Parvez Khan said: “It is with great joy that we welcome Rashid Khan and James Faulkner to Maratha Arabians. Rashid is the youngest player to top the ICC Player Rankings for Bowlers in ODIs. I believe that Rashid will be a great asset to the team and we will have an extremely strong bowling attack.” ”

Maratha Arabians Co-owner Sohail Khan said: “The new season promises a lot for us. We are taking a fresh guard and have gone about picking the squad after a lot of deliberations. We are extremely thrilled to bring on board Rashid and James Faulkner.”

Maratha Arabians Co-owner Ali Tumbi said: “Maratha Arabians is an excellent marriage of two different regions and cultures. The franchise represents the warriors of two historic regions and will fight for every inch on the cricket field during the tournament.”