Ravi Shastri had no talent but played big cricket, feels Kapil Dev

by Ram Kumar News 21 May 2017, 20:22 IST

Shastri represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs

What’s the story?

Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev has opined that Ravi Shastri did not possess any talent but relied on his determination to make it big. During the launch of the book ‘Numbers Do Lie’ co-authored by Aakash Chopra and Impact Index, the 58-year old also insisted that Anil Kumble ended up as India’s highest wicket-taker despite not being a natural athlete.

Kapil said, “Somebody like Ravi Shastri who had no talent and played so big cricket, I think that is the credit. There are two types of cricketers, somebody who has the ability (but) underplayed, somebody who does not have the ability played much more. Ravi Shastri had so much determination. In the team, we (used to) value that.”

He added, “I say this on Ravi Shastri’s face also (that) I admire you because I did not think you have talent. He was not one of the best athletes. Another was Anil Kumble. (He was) not an athlete. But when you see his performance, nobody has done better than him.“

The Background

During an impressive career between 1981 and 1992, Shastri represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs. Apart from being a stoic batsman capable of grinding down bowling attacks, he was also a handy left-arm spinner.

The heart of the matter

One of the most intangible aspects of cricket is comprehending the term ‘ability’ or ‘talent’. Usually, batsmen who play eye-catching strokes are labelled as gifted while those banking on dogged defence are categorised as hard-working. On the other hand, spinners generating massive turn are generally the ones to keep an eye out for.

Hailing Shastri’s grit and resourcefulness, Kapil fondly looked back at the right-hander’s prowess in negotiating tough spells of bowling. Citing the example of Kumble’s legendary exploits with the ball, the ‘Haryana Hurricane’ harped on the importance of tenacity.

The former skipper also reiterated that he did not see any better talent than Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. However, the leg-spinner was unable to channel his gifted ability and played only nine Tests.

Parallels from history

Shastri‘s finest hour came in the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket. From 5 matches, he scored 182 runs at an average of 45.50 including 3 half-centuries and picked up 8 wickets at an economy rate of 3.32. An instrumental part of India’s unbeaten run to the title, he was named player of the tournament for his efforts.

Author’s Take

One of India’s greatest ever cricketers, Kapil‘s experience and knowledge of the game remains profound. His words of wisdom should come across as massive praise for Shastri whose stellar career was an example of determination trumping adversity.