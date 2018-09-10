Ravi Shastri paid Rs. 2.05 crore as advance payment for three months
India coach Ravi Shastri was paid Rs. 2.05 crore by the BCCI as an advance payment for his services for a period of three months. Earlier today, the BCCI released the details of all the payments they made in the month of August for various resources including the Indian players and the coach which consist of the retainership fee, prize money and the match money for the South Africa series and Nidahas Trophy.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli got Rs 1,25,04,964 which included the match fees for India's tour of South Africa and a taxable portion of the ICC Test ranking prize money received from the ICC.
Virat Kohli's deputy in limited-overs cricket, Rohit Sharma earned Rs 1,42,08,405 which includes his match fees for India's tour of South Africa and a taxable portion of the ICC Test ranking prize money received from the ICC.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar pocketed the highest money as he earned Rs 3,73,06,631 followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan who earned Rs 2,83,70,754 and Rs 2,80,98,493 respectively.
Below are the full details:
Virat Kohli
Rs 65,06,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 30,70,456: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Ravi Shastri
Rs 2,05,02,198: Advance Fees for coaching services from 18/7/2018 TO 17/10/2018
Rohit Sharma
Rs 56,96,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 30,70,455: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 25,13,442: Match fees for India tour to Srilanka Nidhas Cup
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Shikhar Dhawan
Rs 1,12,23,493: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 27,00,000: Match fees for Srilanka tour to India
Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Ravichandran Ashwin
Rs 52,70,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 92,37,329: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,01,25,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Rs 56,83,848: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 27,14,056: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 1,18,06,027: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Kuldeep Yadav
Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Jasprit Bumrah
Rs 1,13,48,573: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Cheteshwar Pujara
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 60,80,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 92,37,329: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Rs 1,01,25,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Ishant Sharma
Rs 55,42,397: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 48,44,644: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Hardik Pandya
Rs 50,59,726: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Yuzvendra Chahal
Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 53,42,672: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Wriddhiman Saha
Rs 44,34,805: Match fees for India tour to South Africa
Parthiv Patel
Rs 43,92,641: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series