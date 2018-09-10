Ravi Shastri paid Rs. 2.05 crore as advance payment for three months

England & India Net Sessions

India coach Ravi Shastri was paid Rs. 2.05 crore by the BCCI as an advance payment for his services for a period of three months. Earlier today, the BCCI released the details of all the payments they made in the month of August for various resources including the Indian players and the coach which consist of the retainership fee, prize money and the match money for the South Africa series and Nidahas Trophy.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli got Rs 1,25,04,964 which included the match fees for India's tour of South Africa and a taxable portion of the ICC Test ranking prize money received from the ICC.

Virat Kohli's deputy in limited-overs cricket, Rohit Sharma earned Rs 1,42,08,405 which includes his match fees for India's tour of South Africa and a taxable portion of the ICC Test ranking prize money received from the ICC.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar pocketed the highest money as he earned Rs 3,73,06,631 followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan who earned Rs 2,83,70,754 and Rs 2,80,98,493 respectively.

Below are the full details:

Virat Kohli

Rs 65,06,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 30,70,456: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Ravi Shastri

Rs 2,05,02,198: Advance Fees for coaching services from 18/7/2018 TO 17/10/2018

Rohit Sharma

Rs 56,96,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 30,70,455: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 25,13,442: Match fees for India tour to Srilanka Nidhas Cup

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Shikhar Dhawan

Rs 1,12,23,493: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 27,00,000: Match fees for Srilanka tour to India

Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Ravichandran Ashwin

Rs 52,70,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 92,37,329: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 1,01,25,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rs 56,83,848: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 27,14,056: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 1,18,06,027: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Kuldeep Yadav

Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Jasprit Bumrah

Rs 1,13,48,573: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 60,80,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 92,37,329: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Rs 1,01,25,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Ishant Sharma

Rs 55,42,397: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 48,44,644: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Hardik Pandya

Rs 50,59,726: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 53,42,672: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Wriddhiman Saha

Rs 44,34,805: Match fees for India tour to South Africa

Parthiv Patel

Rs 43,92,641: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series