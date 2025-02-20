Ravindra Jadeja current form: How has he performed in his last 10 matches before 2025 Champions Trophy?

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to play his third ICC Champions Trophy for Team India. The Men in Blue's journey in the latest edition of the tournament will commence today (February 20) in Dubai with a clash against Bangladesh.

India have been a force to reckon with in the ODI format over the past decade, with consistent performances across the world in diverse conditions. They also dominated the league stage of the previous ODI World Cup in 2023 at home and reached the final without losing a match. However, they endured a rare off day in the summit clash against Australia, who added another ICC trophy to their tally.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are now entering the Champions Trophy 2025 as one of the heavy favorites, considering their strong squad and in-form players. Ravindra Jadeja is a vital cog for this team due to his all-round package.

His accurate spin bowling could prove handy in dry conditions in Dubai, while his stable batting lower down the order could give assurance to the top and middle order. In the field, Jadeja is always a live wire, arguably one of the best in the world, which makes him an invaluable asset to the Indian team.

Jadeja's recent form with the ball in 50-over cricket is also encouraging for the team, as he bowled two brilliant spells against England earlier this month. He ended with figures of 3/35 and 3/26 in his latest ODIs against the English team in Cuttack and Nagpur, respectively, playing a crucial role in India's 3-0 series victory.

However, these are the only ODIs he has played in his last 10 games before the Champions Trophy. Before the England series, he participated in the Ranji Trophy, plying his trade for Saurashtra in two games against Assam and Delhi. He got 19 with the bat and did not bowl against Assam, while he picked 12 wickets across two innings in the Delhi clash. The southpaw also scored 38 runs in the one innings he batted against Delhi.

Ravindra Jadeja played three Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 against Australia and scored 135 runs while picking up four wickets with the ball. In the practice match during the Australia tour, Jadeja ended with figures of 1/32 and 27(31).

The three Tests against New Zealand at home last year round off the list of Jadeja's last 10 games. Across three matches, he picked up 16 wickets and scored 105 runs, as India suffered a humbling white-wash series defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja's overall numbers in ODI cricket for India ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Making his debut in 2009, Ravindra Jadeja has played 199 matches so far and accumulated 2779 runs at an average of 32.69, including 13 half-centuries. In the bowling department, he scalped 226 wickets at an average of 35.38, including two five-wicket hauls.

