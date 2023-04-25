Mark Chapman added to New Zealand ODI squad vs Pakistan after Rawalpindi heroics

Mark Chapman has been added to New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan following his Rawalpindi heroics with the bat to level the five-match T20I series 2-2.

Chapman scored an unbeaten 104 in 57 balls to pull off a spectacular chase of 194 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday (April 24). New Zealand were reduced to 73 for 4 at the halfway mark and that's when Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham joined forces.

The pair counter-attacked Shaheen Afridi and Co. Chapman hammered 11 fours and four sixes, playing the aggressor in an undefeated 121-run alliance with Neesham (45 runs in 25 balls). New Zealand chased the target with four balls to spare and won by six wickets to draw the series.

Mark Chapman accumulated 290 runs in five T20Is at a strike rate of 165.71 and was only dismissed once in the entire series. He finished as the highest run-getter, with Mohammad Rizwan being second on the list with 162 runs in four innings.

The left-handed batter, as a result, immediately earned a spot in the Tom Latham-led ODI squad for the forthcoming five-match series against Pakistan.

Speaking on the inclusion of the 28-year-old in the 16-member ODI squad, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said:

"The way Mark’s played against one of the best T20 bowling attacks in the world has been nothing short of outstanding. His match-winning knock in the fifth and deciding match was particularly special and we’re happy to have someone in such strong form added to our ODI squad.”

Mark Chapman's ODI career and brief stats

Mark Chapman has played just five ODI matches for New Zealand between 2018 and 2022 apart from featuring in a couple of games for the Hong Kong national team in the UAE.

He last played an ODI in July 2022 against Scotland in Edinburgh. He has scored 262 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 52.4, including two centuries, with a best score of 124 on debut versus the UAE.

Pakistan and New Zealand will play their first ODI match of the series on Thursday (April 27) in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand ODI squad for Pakistan series: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Ben Lister.

