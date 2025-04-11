RCA T20 Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) is set to host the RCA T20 Cup 2025, a premier domestic cricket tournament scheduled to commence on Sunday, April 6, and conclude on Sunday, May 4. Spanning four consecutive Sundays, the tournament will feature a total of 15 matches, played across two prominent venues in Kigali — Gahanga International Stadium and Gahanga 2.

Ad

Six leading cricket clubs will participate in the competition: IPRC Kigali Cricket Club, Spartans Cricket Club, Indorwa Cricket Club, Challengers Cricket Club, Tamil Lions Cricket Club, and Right Guards Cricket Club. Each team will play five matches throughout the tournament in a round-robin format, ensuring an exciting and competitive showcase of talent.

The very first match will see IPRC Kigali CC host Spartans Cricket Club in what promises to be a thrilling opening encounter before it all gets underway. Several international Rwandan cricketers such as Eric Dusingizimana, Didier Ndikubwimana, Martin Akayezu, and Zappy Bimenyimana will add spice for glory to this emerging event.

Ad

Trending

With a strong lineup of clubs and talented players, the RCA T20 Cup 2025 promises to be a thrilling celebration of Rwandan cricket, aiming to elevate the sport's domestic profile and inspire the next generation of cricketers.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

RCA T20 Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, April 6

Ad

Match 1 - IPRC Kigali CC vs Spartans Cricket Club, Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali, 1 PM

Match 2 - Indorwa CC vs Challengers Cricket Club, Gahanga 2, Kigali, 1 PM

Match 3 - Indorwa CC vs IPRC Kigali CC, Gahanga 2, Kigali, 5 PM

Match 4 - Tamil Lions Cricket Club vs Right Guards CC, Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali, 5 PM

Sunday, April 20

Match 5 - Tamil Lions Cricket Club vs Indorwa CC, Gahanga 2, Kigali, 1 PM

Match 6 - IPRC Kigali CC vs Right Guards CC, Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali, 1 PM

Ad

Match 7 - Tamil Lions Cricket Club vs Challengers Cricket Club, Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali, 5 PM

Match 8 - Right Guards CC vs Spartans Cricket Club, Gahanga 2, Kigali, 5 PM

Sunday, April 27

Match 9 - Tamil Lions Cricket Club vs IPRC Kigali CC, Gahanga 2, Kigali, 1 PM

Match 10 - Spartans Cricket Club vs Challengers Cricket Club, Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali, 1 PM

Match 11 - Indorwa CC vs Spartans Cricket Club, Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali, 5 PM

Match 12 - Right Guards CC vs Challengers Cricket Club, Gahanga 2, Kigali, 5 PM

Ad

Sunday, May 4

Match 13 - Tamil Lions Cricket Club vs Spartans Cricket Club, Gahanga 2, Kigali, 1 PM

Match 14 - IPRC Kigali CC vs Challengers Cricket Club, Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali, 1 PM

Match 15 - Indorwa CC vs Right Guards CC, Gahanga International Stadium, Kigali, 5 PM

RCA T20 Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the RCA T20 Cup 2025 via the Rwanda Cricket YouTube channel.

Ad

RCA T20 Cup 2025: Full squads

Challengers Cricket Club

Bob Songa Bashir, Feroz Shekh, Muhammad Nadir, Yuvan Srinath Vardhineni, Cyusa Yves, Hamza Khan, Mustaq Mohammed, Zappy Bimenyimana, Daniel Gumyusenge, Harikrishnan Ramamoorthy, Nsubuga Siraje, Debasis Samal, Ishimwe Jean Luc, Prakash K, Didier Ndikubwimana, Martin Akayezu, Sairam Gopalan, Evode Mutiyimana, Mohammed Rahimuddin, Srinath Vardhineni

Spartans Cricket Club

Amit Kumar, Faheem Mohammed, Ramnath Elangovan, Asif Kanuga, Imran Luhar, Ramu Morampudi (C), Augustine Karekezi, Kumar Ramalingam, Shaik Sameer Ahmed, Chiranjith Deju Amin, Mahebub Shaikh, Shema David, Dhananjay Singh, Mohammed Kashif, Vip Kumar, Dinesh Maganti, Ramit Jaitley, Zaid Khan

Ad

Right Guards CC

Onesme Niyonshuti, Desire Mpano, Will Hammond, Bugingo Kenneth Bryson, Eric Dusingizimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Cedric Iradukunda, Fredy Ndayisenga, Clinton Rubagumya, Kabare Kevin Irakoze, David Rukundo, Nishimwe Bertin, David Uwimana, Ntwali Thierry

IPRC Kigali CC

Aime Mucyodusenge, Niyomugabo Isaie, Theophile Ndayishimiye, Eloi Loick Ineza Abimbabazi, Olivier Rebero, Zirahangaje Francois, Eric Kubwimana, Rindiro Blaise Romeo, Iradukunda Jean Michel, Rukiriza Emile, Manishimwe Oscar, Rukundo Confiance, Mugisha Bertin, Rukundo Jean Pierre

Indorwa CC

Ad

Brijesh Ahir, Jaydeep Zala, Nayan Patel, Riteek Parmar, Chancelier Nzabarinda, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Nikhil Gajjar, Tanveer A Lam, Dusabemungu Hirwa Eric, Kapadi Bharath Kumar, Pankaj Kumar Maharana, Vicky Prajapati, Imanirere Patrick, Karan Lad, Paras Patel, Ingabire Yvan Doux, Kwizera Patrick, Parfait Mugisha, Ishimwe Jean Luc, Mihir Bhatt (Max), Preet Patel

Tamil Lions Cricket Club

Avinash Chandramouli, Katrick Sridharan, Orchide Tuyisenge, Byiringiro Jean Damour, Manishimwe Emmanuel, Seif Suleiman Dushimirimana, Christian Benihirwe, Mohamed Faizal Khan, Syedali Rabeek, Gopal Ganatra, Mugisha Israel, Thangaraj Thalavaisamy, Ibrahim Nshimiyimana, Nandakishan Pottachira, Ignace Ntirenganya, Niyomugaba Eric

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️