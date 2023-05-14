RCA T20 Women's League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Indatwa Hampshire Women, Sorwathe CC Women, Gahanga Queens Women, White Clouds CC Women and Charity CC Women are the five teams competing in the 2023 edition of the RCA T20 Women's League in Rwanda.

Each team will play the other team once, making it a total of four matches per team in the group stage. The table toppers at the end of the league stage will battle it out for the trophy on Sunday, June 4.

Apart from the top two teams in the points table, the below two will play the third place playoff match. All matches of the competition will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

RCA T20 Women's League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, May 14

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Sorwathe CC Women, 12:30 PM

Gahanga Queens Women vs White Clouds CC Women, 4:30 PM

Saturday, May 20

Gahanga Queens Women vs Indatwa Hampshire Women, 12:30 PM

Sorwathe CC Women vs Charity CC Women, 4:30 PM

Sunday, May 21

Sorwathe CC Women vs Gahanga Queens Women, 12:30 PM

Charity CC Women vs White Clouds CC Women, 4:30 PM

Sunday, May 28

Charity CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire Women, 12:30 PM

White Clouds CC Women vs Sorwathe CC Women, 4:30 PM

Saturday, June 3

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs White Clouds CC Women, 12:30 PM

Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women, 4:30 PM

Sunday, June 4

3rd Place Playoff, 12:30 PM

Final, 4:30 PM

RCA T20 Women's League 2023: Live-streaming details

All matches of the RCA T20 Women's League 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Fans in India can purchase the tour pass for INR 39/-.

RCA T20 Women's League 2023: Full Squads

Indatwa Hampshire Women

Celine Itangishaka, Gisele Irankunda, Gisele Ishimwe, Justine Ingabire, Liliane Ufitinema, Sifa Ingabire, Cynthia Tuyizere, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Henriette Ishimwe (c), Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze (Wk), Sarah Uwera (Wk), Devotha Uwizeyimana, Grace Mugwaneza, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Uwimbabazi

Sorwathe CC Women

Divine Ishimwe, Gisubizogasana Flugencine, Henriette Isimbi, Ihimbazwe Sandrine, Ikuzwe Anick, Mukandayisenga Jeannette, Umukundwawase Sylivia, Umuziranenge Fabiolla, Alice Ikuzwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Sylvia Usabyimana, Niyonizera Josiane (Wk), Nyisabiteka Berena (Wk), Akingeneye Delphine, Muragijemaria Cesalia, Rosine Irera, Ufitinema Yvette, Umwali Apoline, Uwiragiye Claudine

Gahanga Queens Women

Angeline Uwimpaye, Benise Uwase, Clementine Uwayisaba, Diane Umuhoza, Ester Nyirahabimana, Fanny Utagushimaninde, Pascaline Ishimwe, Sharkira Niyomuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Clarisse Umutoniwase, Ruth Uwimana, Faina Uwineza (Wk), Merveille Uwase (Wk), Colombe Uwizeye, Cynthia Uwera, Diane Uwineza, Geovanis Uwase, Zurafat Ishimwe

White Clouds CC Women

Antoinette Uwimbabazi, Clementine Uwimana, Diane Umutoniwase, Liliane Niyonsaba, Miriam Maina, Egidia Uwimana, Florantine Tuyishimire, Margueritte Vumiliya (c), Gisa Uwase (Wk), Kevine Gisubizo (Wk), Ariane Byimana, Esther Ndayisaba, Leodia Teta, Olive Dusabimana, Sabrina Uwase, Sharon Umutoniwase

Charity CC Women

Angelique Uwamahoro, Cathia Uwamahoro, Nadia Isimbi, Phedina Dusenayo, Sonia Iragena, Diane Dusabemungu, Janet Mbabazi, Liliane Mucyo, Marie Bimenyimana, Neema Micheline, Benitha Murekatete (Wk), Kevin Awino (Wk), Ornella Gasirabo (Wk), Ange Uwingabire (c), Celine Umutoniwase, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Sandrine Izabayo

