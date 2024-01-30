RCA Women’s T10 League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Rwanda Cricket Association is all set to host the second edition of the RCA Women's T10, starting on Thursday, February 1. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali will host all the games of the event.

Gahanga Queens CC Women, Muhanga Zebras CC Women, Sorwathe Girls CC Women, Charity CC Women, and Indatwa Hampshire CC Women are the five participating teams in the competition.

Charity CC Women will enter this edition as the defending champions after they defeated Indatwa Hampshire CC Women in the inaugural edition's grand finale by two runs in a thrilling encounter.

Before the RCA T10 League, all these five sides participated in the second edition of the RCA T20 League in November 2023, where Indatwa Hampshire Women defeated Gahanga Queens Women in the grand finale by 13 runs.

This tournament will act as an ideal platform for budding cricketers across the nation to rub shoulders with senior cricketers and stand a chance to perform well and get selected for the national side.

Notably, the Rwanda women’s cricket team participated in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in January 2023. They had a decent run in the group stage, defeating Zimbabwe U19 by 39 runs. Later, in the Super Six stage, they stunned West Indies U19 by four wickets.

RCA Women’s T10 League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 1

Gahanga Queens CC Women vs Muhanga Zebras CC Women - 1:15 pm

Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs Charity CC Women - 3:45 pm

Muhanga Zebras CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire CC Women - 5:45 pm

Saturday, February 3

Muhanga Zebras CC Women vs Sorwathe Girls CC Women - 1:15 pm

Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs Gahanga Queens CC Women - 3:45 pm

Indatwa Hampshire CC Women vs Charity CC Women - 5:45 pm

Saturday, February 10

Gahanga Queens CC Women vs Charity CC Women - 1:45 pm

Indatwa Hampshire CC Women vs Gahanga Queens CC Women - 3:45 pm

Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire CC Women - 5:45 pm

Saturday, February 17

Charity CC Women vs Muhanga Zebras CC Women - 1:45 pm

Semi-Final 1 - 3:45 pm

Semi-Final 2 - 5:45 pm

Saturday, March 16

TBC vs TBC, Final 5:45 pm

RCA Women’s T10 League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will livestream the RCA T10 League 2024. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

RCA Women’s T10 League 2024: Full Squads

Gahanga Queens CC Women

Clementine Uwayisaba, Ester Nyirahbimana, Fanny Utagushimaninde, Shakila Niyumuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Colombe Uwizeye, Diane Umuhoza, Geovanis Uwase, Ruth Uwimana, Faina Uwineza, Mereville Uwase, Clarisse Uwase, Cynthia Uwera, Diane Uwineza, Nacillah Umukundwa, Zurufat Ishimwe

Muhanga Zebras CC Women

Iradukunda Joyuse, Keza Kevine, Nishimwe Liliane, Nishimwe Liliane, Tuyisabe Nadine, Mushimiyimana Anastasie, Niyumukiza Gisele, Niyonkuru Esther, Tuyisenge Francine, Umumararungu Zulphati, Umutoni Liliane, Veronique Iriho, Ingabire Georgette, Niyorukundo Thania, Nzayituriki Nadine, Tuyizere Alexia, Uwayisenga Aline, Uwimana Diane

Sorwathe Girls CC Women

Alice Ikuzwe, Divine Ishimwe, Ikuzwe Anick, Umukundwawase Sylivia, Gisubizogasana Flugencine, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Mukandayisenga Jeannette, Henriette Isimbi, Ihimbazwe Sandrine, Niyonizera Josiane, Nyisabiteka Berena, Akingeneye Delphine, Muragijimana Cesarie, Rosine Irera, Syliva Usabyimana, Ufitinema Yvette, Umwali Apoline, Uwiragiye Claudine

Charity CC Women

Angelique Uwamahoro, Anipha Mukamusoni, Cathia Uwamahoro, Emelyne Cyiza, Phedine Dusenayo, Sonia Iragena, Umuziranenge Fabiolla, Celine Umutoniwase, Diane Dusabemungu, Ikuzwe Rina, Janet Mbabazi, Liliane Mucyo, Marie Bimenyimana, Neema Micheline, Sonia Umuringa, Kevin Awino, Mirielle Mbabazi, Ornella Gasirabo, Ange Uwingabire, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Sandrine Izabayo

Indatwa Hampshire CC Women

Cynthia Tuyizere, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Justine Ingabire, Liliane Ufitinema, Sifa Ingabire, Gisele Irankunda, Gisele ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze, Sarah Uwera, Chanceline Mutoni, Devotha Uwizeyimana, Grace Mugwaneza, Immaculee Muhawenimana

