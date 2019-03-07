×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

RCB aim to live up to reputation in 12th IPL (Team Profile)

IANS
NEWS
News
239   //    07 Mar 2019, 18:16 IST
IANS Image
Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) After a poor finish in the last couple of years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have a very strong side at least on paper, will be aiming for a better outing in the 12th edition of the cash-rich league.

Despite having some big names in the side, Bangalore finished eighth in the 2017 edition and then finished sixth in the last edition.

One of the original eight teams in the IPL, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL, losing all (in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and in 2016 to Sunrisers Hyderabad).

For the 12th edition, the Virat Kohli-led side has retained several players like AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The side also retained Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Marcus Stoinis.

Bangalore also snapped up nine players from this edition's auction. Shivam Dube , Shimron Hetmyer , Akshdeep Nath , Prayas Barman , Himmat Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen , Devdutt Padikkal , Milind Kumar were the players who were traded.

In the recent auctions, RCB invested in many lesser known young faces like the uncapped Shivam, West Indian Hetmyer (Rs 4.2 crore), Akshdeep (Rs 3.6 crore) and Prayas Raj Barman (Rs 1.5 crore).

In the opening match, Bangalore will be facing last year's winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru that will begin on March 23.

On an interesting note, Bangalore is the team which holds the records of both the highest and the lowest totals in the IPL (263/5 and 49).

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019: Players to watch out from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How much the unavailability of players will affect RCB?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest team totals in IPL History
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 RCB players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best player in each department for RCB
RELATED STORY
10 national captains who failed to perform in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player in the auctions whom each team must sign to become champions next season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who might be the leading run scorer
RELATED STORY
The best and worst of RCB's records in the IPL
RELATED STORY
6 times RCB overspent on their players in the IPL auction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us