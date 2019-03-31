×
RCB elect to field against Sunrisers (Superseding earlier copy)

News
31 Mar 2019, 17:06 IST
IANS Image
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli and Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar during toss ahead of the 11th IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 31, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Sunday.

For the hosts, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to captain the side after Kane Williamson picked up a niggle and "needed to get a break".

"He's got a bit of a niggle, and needed to get a break," Bhuvneshwar said at the toss.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi replaced Williamson while Deepak Hooda was drafted back in place of Shabbaz Nadeem. Sunrisers beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in their last game.

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prayas Barman

