RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC: WPL 2023, Match 2

One of the most high-profile franchise teams in world cricket is back in action! The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2023 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) ensured that the tournament got off to a rip-roaring start, amassing a massive score against the Gujarat Giants (GG). Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged the Player of the Match, and the only other Indian skipper in WPL 2023, Smriti Mandhana, will want to continue in the same vein.

Who will take to the field for Bangalore in their first-ever WPL game? Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 2 of WPL 2023 against DC.

RCB vs DC: RCB Predicted Playing XI vs DC in WPL 2023

England v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

RCB's overseas contingent is quite strong, and they have a few selection decisions to make. Ellyse Perry is a lock to be picked in the playing XI, but they need to choose three from Dane van Niekerk, Heather Knight, Erin Burns, Sophie Devine and Megan Schutt.

Schutt's death-overs bowling and experience might be essential to Bangalore's team combination, so it's safe to say that she'll partner Renuka Singh Thakur in the pace attack. Devine, meanwhile, is also likely to be ahead of Burns and Knight in the batting pecking order and should bat in the top three.

RCB have a highly rated domestic leggie in Asha Shobana, so there's a chance that Van Niekerk might be sacrificed for Knight. But the Royal Challengers don't have much batting depth and might want to beef up their middle order's balance with the inclusion of the talented South African all-rounder.

Disha Kasat should be part of the top order after stellar run-scoring campaigns in the Senior Women's T20 and ODI Trophies, while keeper-batter Richa Ghosh will be one of the first names on the teamsheet. So the top six is fairly straightforward for RCB.

In the bowling department, Mandhana and Co. have ample choices. Will they pick a left-arm fast bowler in Komal Zanzad to partner Schutt and Renuka? Will they select a left-arm spinner in Preeti Bose? An off-spinning all-rounder in Shreyanka Patil? Can they play leg-spinners Van Niekerk and Shobana in tandem?

It remains to be seen what strategy RCB will employ. They might lean towards beefing up their lower-order with all-rounders in Shobana and Shreyanka and adding an extra fast bowler in Zanzad, although that would leave them without a left-arm spinner against a plethora of right-handers in DC's lineup.

RCB's predicted playing XI in Match 2 of WPL 2023 vs DC: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Who should RCB field in the playing XI? Dane van Niekerk Heather Knight 0 votes