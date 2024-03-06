RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs GG for Match 13 of WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 13 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Delhi on Wednesday, March 6.

With three wins in five matches, Bangalore are currently placed second in the points table. While they are unlikely to secure top spot with a win, they can't afford to slip up against the bottom-placed Giants, who have lost all four of their matches so far.

RCB are expected to field a similar lineup to the one they used in their win against the UP Warriorz (UPW), but a change could be on the cards if the team doctors see fit.

RCB's squad for WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 13 of WPL 2024 against GG.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana (c) and S Meghana

RCB made a change to their opening combination in the last game as S Meghana replaced an out-of-form Sophie Devine and played a breezy cameo in the powerplay. The same is expected to continue against GG as well, with Devine likely to take on a role in the middle order again.

On the other end, Smriti Mandhana has been classy and destructive. The RCB captain, who is the current holder of the Orange Cap, will want to continue her good run of form.

Middle order: Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham

Ellyse Perry has made crucial contributions in both matches since returning from illness. The Aussie all-rounder hasn't had much to do with the ball, but she is a pillar upon which the middle order is built.

Picking the rest of the RCB batting unit is a fairly straightforward task as well. Richa Ghosh, Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham will accompany Devine, with Bangalore having a fair amount of flexibility concerning roles and positions.

Wareham hasn't hit her straps with the ball so far, but that could change as the tournament wears on and the tracks get slower.

Lower order: Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Simran Dil Bahadur, and Renuka Singh Thakur

Shreyanka Patil missed the last game with a niggle, and Ekta Bisht couldn't make an impression in the only over she bowled. GG have two left-handers in their top four, so the off-spinner should be back if she is adjudged fit. It would be harsh on Ekta, but RCB desperately need a control bowler who can turn the ball away from left-handers in their XI.

Renuka Singh Thakur, Asha Sobhana, and Simran Dil Bahadur should make up the rest of the lower order. Promoting Dil Bahadur up the order, ahead of perhaps Molineux, is something RCB could consider against GG. She hasn't been at the forefront of the team's plans in WPL 2024, and her striking ability could serve the team well.

