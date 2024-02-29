RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – February 29, 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) will square off against the Delhi Capitals Women (DC) in the seventh match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. This high-octane RCB vs DC contest will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have won two games in a row. They beat the Gujarat Giants Women by eight wickets in their last game. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Giants Women to 107/7 before their batters chased it down in just 12.3 overs.

The Delhi Capitals Women, meanwhile, grabbed their first win of the WPL 2024 in their last game against the UP Warriorz. An inspired bowling performance saw them limit the Warriorz to 119/9. They chased down the paltry total in just 14.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

With both sides coming off a win, it will be a cracker of a contest on Thursday. Ahead of the RCB vs DC clash, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sophie Molinuex (RCB) – 7.5 Credits

Sophie Molineux celebrating a wicket. (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are unbeaten in the WPL 2024 so far. Sophie Molineux has played a vital role in them winning two games in a row. Since coming back from injury, Molineux is bowling beautifully, turning out to be a great pick by the RCB in the auction.

Molineux bowled a brilliant spell of 3/25 against the Gujarat Giants Women in their last game. Molinuex has picked up four scalps in two games so far in the tournament and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the RCB vs DC game as she can contribute in all departments.

#2 Marizanne Kapp (DC) – 9 Credits

Marizanne Kapp has been sensational with the new ball for the Delhi Capitals Women. She has been breathing fire in the powerplay, blowing away the opposition’s top-order. She has grabbed four wickets in two games at a stellar average of 9.25.

Kapp bowled an astonishing spell against the UP Warriorz. She dismissed Alyssa Healy, Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath and conceded only five runs in her four overs, which included a maiden. The all-rounder is a must-pick for your Dream11 team with the way she is bowling in WPL 2024.

#1 Meg Lanning (DC) – 9 Credits

Meg Lanning in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Delhi Capitals Women’s skipper Meg Lanning is in rich form with the bat. She scored a well-compiled 31 in their opening game against the Mumbai Indians Women before stepping up again in their next match against the UP Warriorz.

Chasing 120, Lanning opened alongside Shafali Verma and stitched together a brilliant 119-run stand. Lanning scored 51 off 43 balls before falling with only one required to win. With the kind of form Lanning is in, she has to be in your team for the RCB vs DC clash on Wednesday.

