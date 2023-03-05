RCB vs DC, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5. The women’s T20 league kicked off with a disappointingly one-sided encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on Saturday. Fans will be hoping for a much more thrilling contest when RCB come up against DC.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a star-studded squad led by Smriti Mandhana, with Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt among their big international stars. Having said that, local players often make a big difference, as seen with Saika Ishaque’s impressive performance on Saturday. Many eyes will be on batting star Richa Ghosh, who had a memorable T20 World Cup.

Delhi Capitals will be led by Aussie skipper Meg Lanning. Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen are expected to be some of her key personnel. Of course, there is Shafali Verma as well, but she will have to lift herself after a forgettable T20 World Cup campaign.

Today's RCB vs DC toss result

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Smriti Mandhana said:

“Fresh wicket, bit of grass and we've some quality seamers.”

RCB's four overseas players are Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight.

RCB vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Today's RCB vs DC pitch report

According to Julia Price and Rohan Gavaskar, the red soil pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has plenty of runs in it. There might be something in it for the pacers at the start. There is a slope on the square, so it is important to know the angles of this ground, which is the area where you can get the best runs and exploit that.

Today's RCB vs DC match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Indrani Roy

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris

RCB vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chirra Ravikanthreddy, N Janani

TV umpire: Madanagopal Kuppuraj

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

