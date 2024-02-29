RCB vs DC, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Thursday, February 29. The game will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams have played two matches thus far, with RCB being the only unbeaten side. The Smriti Mandhana-led unit have enjoyed a stellar start to their campaign and are on top of the points table.

Delhi, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening-day defeat by thrashing the UP Warriorz (UPW) by nine wickets.

Before the two teams lock horns, here's a look at their probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, live-streaming details and match prediction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 7, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: February 29, 2024, Thursday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women pitch report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been great thus far. While there has not been a high-scoring affair, the track has been a good one to bat on and has also offered assistance to the bowlers.

Teams batting second will have a significant advantage as the pitch eases out as the match progresses.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women weather forecast

There is no expectation of rain for the entire day, although there will be some cloud cover during the match hours. The temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be 36 percent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women probable XIs

RCB Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh Thakur

DC Women

Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match prediction

After registering back-to-back wins to start their season, RCB will face a tough unit in the form of the Capitals. Although they sit in third place in the standings, DC are coming off a convincing win in their last match.

Their top order has fired in both games, while Marizanne Kapp has been as lethal as anyone with the new ball. The Capitals should not be underestimated, and their hunger to climb the leaderboard could pose a serious challenge to RCB.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women live streaming-details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

