RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Two days after defeating the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, the Gujarat Giants will take to the field at the same venue to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The two franchises met once earlier this season, where the Giants defeated the Royal Challengers by 11 runs.

That match happened at the Brabourne Stadium as well. GG posted 201/7 on the board, thanks to half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol. A three-wicket haul from Ashleigh Gardner helped GG restrict RCB to 190/6 in the second innings.

Before GG and RCB meet again in WPL 2023, here's a look at the pitch history details.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai WPL records & stats

Teams batting first have won the last two matches in Mumbai. Even the Gujarat Giants defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore while defending a total on this ground 10 days ago.

The pitch in Mumbai has become a little tougher to bat on as the competition has progressed. Slower bowlers are getting slight help from the surface. Looking at the recent match results on this ground, the captain winning the toss may opt to bat first.

Here's a list of important numbers from previous games played at this stadium.

WPL matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 96* - Alyssa Healy (UPW) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 159

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The average first-innings score in Mumbai was more than 165 in the initial matches, but in the previous game, the Gujarat Giants successfully defended a 147-run total against the Delhi Capitals.

Batters found it tough to play big shots at the start, but they managed to hit some boundaries after settling in the middle. It will be interesting to see how the batting units of GG and RCB perform on this track.

Brabourne Stadium last WPL match

In the last WPL match at the Brabourne Stadium, the Gujarat Giants defeated the Delhi Capitals by 11 runs. Half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner guided GG to 147/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 148 for a win, DC failed to build big partnerships. Marizanne Kapp aggregated 36 runs off 29 balls, but the rest of the Capitals' batters could not make much of an impact. Kim Garth's 2/18 played a key role in GG's win.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 147/4 (Laura Wolvaardt 57, Jess Jonassen 2/38) beat Delhi Capitals 136 (Marizanne Kapp 36, Kim Garth 2/18) by 11 runs.

