RCB vs MI: 3 records that can be broken in today's WPL 2023 match

The penultimate match in the round-robin phase of WPL 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) play the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

RCB are out of the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. But it is a crucial game for the second-placed MI, who will want to win and take a step closer towards finishing on top of the league and securing a direct berth in the final.

Both teams have traversed contrasting paths in the last few days, though. While Bangalore have won two on the bounce, Mumbai have lost two consecutive games, most recently suffering a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of the Delhi Capitals (DC).

As the final day of the round-robin phase beckons, there remains plenty to play for. Here, we look at three records that can be broken in Match 19 of WPL 2023 when RCB take on MI:

#1 Ellyse Perry can become the sixth batter with 40 fifty-plus scores in women's T20 franchise cricket

RCB's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has had a fine season, scoring consistent runs and also making her presence felt with the ball. The Australian legend will have the opportunity to add another feather to her cap of illustrious achievements when the Challengers play MI on Tuesday.

Perry, who has scored 224 runs so far in WPL 2023, could become just the sixth batter to reach the landmark of 40 scores of fifty or more in women's franchise T20 cricket. She will join fellow Australian Elyse Villani if she notches up a half-century against MI.

Perry has struck 37 half-centuries and two centuries in franchise T20 cricket thus far. Apart from her and Villani, only Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy boast of more such knocks among Australians.

#2 Amelia Kerr is 84 runs away from 3000 runs in franchise T20 cricket

Amelia Kerr has endured modest returns with the bat so far in WPL 2023 (File Image).

After a solid showing in the first game of WPL 2023, Amelia Kerr hasn't quite lit up the stage with the bat for MI. While part of it is down to a lack of opportunities, she will want to get into the groove ahead of the knockouts.

A score of 84 will see Kerr achieve the milestone of 3000 runs in franchise T20 cricket. Couple that with her tally of 236 wickets, and that's the mark of a stellar all-rounder in the sport.

She will become the fifth New Zealander to achieve this milestone in women's franchise T20 cricket, after veterans Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite and Rachel Priest.

#3 Amelia Kerr is one wicket away from having the second-most "bowled" wickets in franchise T20 cricket

Kerr has the opportunity to achieve a milestone with the ball as well. With 69 instances of bowling batters through their defenses, she is joint-second in this regard in women's franchise T20 cricket, alongside England's Sophie Ecclestone.

When MI take on RCB in their WPL 2023 clash on Tuesday, Kerr could become the standalone record holder with just one "bowled" scalp. Marizanne Kapp headlines this list, having dismissed 80 batters bowled in franchise T20 cricket.

Which team between MI and RCB will come out on top in their WPL 2023 clash on Tuesday? Let us know in the comments section below!

