RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during RCB vs UPW match

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 wickets in WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 10. Fans expected another run-fest in Mumbai but were left disappointed as RCB were bowled out for just 138 runs in the first innings.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry tried to save the day for the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a half-century. However, she lacked quality support from the other end as Bangalore could only muster a below-par total.

UP Warriorz chased the 139-run target without breaking much sweat. Captain Alyssa Healy brought her 'A' game to the table, scoring an unbeaten 96 runs off just 47 deliveries. She smacked 18 fours and a six during her knock to guide the Warriorz to a 10-wicket win.

The match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw multiple records being shattered. Here's a list of three such records that broke during tonight's WPL 2023 match.

#1 Alyssa Healy broke Tahlia McGrath's record in WPL 2023

Alyssa Healy destroyed Smriti Mandhana's team in Mumbai (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy scored 96 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batter set a new record for the highest individual score by a batter in the Women's Premier League.

Healy's teammate Tahlia McGrath previously held the first position on the list courtesy of her 90-run knock against the Delhi Capitals. However, McGrath has lost her place to Healy.

The UP Warriorz skipper was in a destructive mood at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday night. She took little time to settle in the middle and attacked the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers straightaway.

Healy batted at a strike rate of 204.26 during her match-winning knock. Her performance from today's match will prove to be one of the highlights of the season.

#2 Alyssa Healy broke another record of Tahlia McGrath

Alyssa Healy missed out on her maiden WPL century by just 4 runs (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Tahlia McGrath's name was erased from multiple records in the WPL 2023 tournament due to Alyssa Healy's destructive performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. As mentioned ahead, Healy whacked 18 fours and a six during her 47-ball 96* at the Brabourne Stadium.

Thanks to her 18 fours and a six, Healy now owns the record for the most runs via fours and sixes in a WPL innings. She earned 78 runs through boundaries. McGrath was previously at the top, having scored 68 runs (11 fours and four sixes) via boundaries against the Delhi Capitals.

#3 UP Warriorz broke Mumbai Indians' record in WPL 2023

UP Warriorz created history at the Brabourne Stadium (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

UP Warriorz have set a new record for the biggest win in terms of wickets in hand and balls remaining in WPL 2023. Mumbai Indians previously held the record for their nine-wicket win against RCB earlier in the season. MI won the game with 34 balls to spare.

UP Warriorz won tonight's battle against RCB by 10 wickets. They had 42 balls to spare as well. It was one of the most dominant performances so far in WPL 2023, and it seems unlikely that their record will be broken in the near future.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes