RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be desperate to end their losing streak when they take on UP Warriorz in match number eight of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 10.

Bangalore are the only team to have not registered a single victory in the competition so far. UP Warriorz have had a mixed run, winning one and losing one.

In their previous match, RCB went down to Gujarat Giants (GG) by 11 runs. Their bowling was a massive disappointment once again as they conceded 201 runs in their 20 overs.

In the batting as well, expect Sophie Devine and Heather Knight, no one made an impact. Skipper Smriti Mandhana, of whom there were lofty expectations, is yet to set the tournament on fire.

After coming back from nowhere to stun Gujarat in their opening encounter, the Warriorz went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 42 runs.

Their surprising decision to rest Grace Harris, who was the Player of the Match against Gujarat, backfired as they failed to pose a challenge to Delhi’s might. Tahlia McGrath’s 50-ball 90 was among the few positives for UP in the loss to DC.

Today's RCB vs UPW toss result

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Smriti Mandhana said:

“Looks a good wicket. We've seen in the tournament a good total on the board helps. As a bowling unit, we had a word about bowling plans with regard to the short boundaries.”

RCB have made three changes. Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad and Sahana Pawar come in. For UP, Grace Harris returns in place of Shabnim Ismail

RCB vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Today's RCB vs UPW pitch report

According to Mel Jones and Julia Price, though it’s the second match on the pitch, there’s still a bit of a green tinge, and it’s still pretty hard. It's going to have good bounce and carry. But it's starting to dry out a little bit. There can be a little bit of wear, which could help spinners.

Today's RCB vs UPW match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

RCB vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: N Janani, Saurabh Dhote

TV umpire: Ranjeev Sharma

Match Referee: Anupa Narvekar

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes