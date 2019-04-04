×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

RCB will come hard at us, need to be alert: Chawla

IANS
NEWS
News
16   //    04 Apr 2019, 20:13 IST
IANS Image
Piyush Chawla. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) Though Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have lost their opening four games and are lying at rock-bottom in the points table, the firepower they have in their tank means Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to put their best foot forward to beat them here on Friday, feels senior spinner Piyush Chawla.

"We all know what type of a game RCB has got and four games down doesn't mean that they are down and out," Chawla told reporters on the eve of their match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"We know the quality of players they have, they are going to bounce back. They will come even more hard at us. We have to prepare in that way and play some good cricket to beat them," the 30-year old leg-spinner said.

RCB are yet to win a match this season with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers failing to deliver. In their last game against fellow laggards Rajasthan Royals, RCB were guilty of dropping numerous catches which proved to be their bane at the end.

Talking about KKR, the purple brigade lost to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over in their previous outing on the road. The Dinesh Karthik-led side have so far won two home games to start their campaign on a high.

Chawla was asked whether his team conceding over 180 runs in all three matches so far was a cause of worry.

"When we played at Kolkata, we all know the wicket there is playing really well. Even if we conceded 180-odd against Kings XI, we also scored 200 odd runs. We could have done better as a bowling unit against Delhi. I don't think there is anything to worry about but we would like to pull things back," he said.

On plans for Kohli and de Villiers, Chawla said they need to follow the basics and not give them any freebies.

"Plans are simple. We need to follow the basics. Virat, Ab and even Parthiv (Patel) the way he batted in the last game, they all are quality batsmen. We need to make sure we don't give them easy things."

Advertisement

Shreyas Gopal removed Kohli and de Villiers both in their last match and Chawla said the Royals leggie bowled brilliantly.

"He bowled brilliantly in the last game. I saw the highlights."

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Match 17, RCB vs KKR Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: It is time for Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 personnel changes RCB need to make for their match against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Changes RCB need to implement to turn their season around
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: 3 mistakes that cost RCB the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Is it time for RCB to move on from Virat Kohli and appoint a new skipper?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How much the unavailability of players will affect RCB?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One bowler from each team who can be used as a pinch hitter
RELATED STORY
Downbeat RCB desperate for win against KKR (Preview)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 7, RCB vs MI Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 16
DC 79/5 (13.5 ov)
SRH
LIVE
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl.
DC VS SRH live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us