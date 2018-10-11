3 Reasons to like Imran Tahir

Who is not familiar with full-of-zest Imran Tahir? Chess players? Maybe. The great South African Leg-spinner is all around the cricketing world and can be seen in many T20 leagues. Due to his loads of a experience, he proves a good draft for the franchises of these leagues. He represents South Africa in limited overs format too. Here are some reasons to like Imran Tahir:

#1 Bowling stats:

His leg-spin bowling is a joy for fans, a relief worth fist-pumping for captain and a plus-point for his team's reputation. Recently, he registered his first ODI hat-trick against Zimbabwe and got a fifer in T20 after that. He has an economy of 4.67 in ODI with his best figures being 7/45. Two fifers in T20 internationals speak the volumes of his success.

He's probably the best leggie South Africa have had in years. He possesses the lethal weapons like a big wrong'un, slider and flipper which he uses with the experienced brain.

#2 Celebration

He celebrates in the most zealous way to send flies of entertainment in the round stadium. He gets inch-close to his fans in the path of his celebratory run, giving fans something to enjoy more. Those raised arms followed by a run make his teammates switch to chase-mode.

At the same time, his celebrations aren't aggressive and don't contain send-offs. He enjoys his wickets and feels proud on his hard work behind the performances.

#3 A down-to-earth personality

The Pakistan-born South African has a lot of experience from playing U19 for Pakistan till now. The right-arm spinner doesn't mind sparing his time for the youngsters. He shares his bits of experience with the young leg spinners whenever he gets a chance.

He has been seen giving tips to youngsters like Sandeep Lamichhane, Qais Ahmad and Usama Mir in different leagues. Recently, he was also seen sharing some with Brandon Mavuta of Zimbabwe.

He also gave some words of advice to Shadab Khan when World XI toured Pakistan.

﻿He is an aficionado of Leg-Spin.