Remaining PSL 5 matches likely to be staged in Karachi during 2nd week of November

Due to a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 carriers in Pakistan, the semi-finals stage of the PSL 5 could take place in November, as per sources from CricketPakistan. The matches are slated to take place between November 12 and 18 in Karachi.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) was postponed midway back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The group stages had concluded just before the COVID-19 situation really escalated in the South Asian country. However, the tournament's playoffs were curtailed and transformed into semi-finals by reducing one game but were then adjourned indefinitely.

The remaining matches will be held in a bio-secure environment with Karachi to be the likely venue. This would be a no-brainer for PCB, really. Karachi has at least 5 first-class cricket venues with a plethora of 5-star hotels in the near vicinity. Added to that, the entire first-class tournament of Pakistan - Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - will also be held in Karachi under a strict bio-secure bubble.

PSL matches can be scheduled in the window of Zimbabwe's tour of Pakistan

PSL in Pakistan

Finding an ideal window will surely be a challenge for the PCB. With many postponed series being rescheduled in the rear end of the year, PCB could face a tough time in finding the ideal window.

However, the matches will most probably take place between November 12 and 18 which falls in between the FTP window for Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan and the T10 League in UAE.

The availability of foreign players still remains a major hurdle but PCB is optimistic about roping in players from other Asian countries at the minimum. Another suggestion is to allow a limited number of spectators to watch Pakistan's biggest cricketing spectacle. PCB will make a final decision following thorough consultation and permission from the government.

The current PCB regime also needs to address its minor differences with broadcasters and PSL franchises before the event. PCB is hopeful that they will be resolved sooner than later.