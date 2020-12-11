REN v SCO Prediction: Who will win the BBL Match?

Australian captain Aaron Finch will be in BBL action on Saturday, as the Melbourne Renegades go up against the Perth Scorchers in their opening game. Both teams are packed with plenty of star-power, and we will undoubtedly be in for a cracking contest at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Melbourne Renegades' BBL 2020-21 squad features several big names, including Aaron Finch, Rilee Rossouw and Kane Richardson. Shaun Marsh will also go up against his former team, looking to continue his Sheffield Shield form.

The Perth Scorchers squad is loaded with quality T20I players. The Western Australia-based team is led by Mitchell Marsh, and features a talented pace attack with Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye.

Ashton Turner (who some Indian fans will still have nightmares about) will add batting firepower to the Scorchers squad. As will Colin Munro, the New Zealand batsman known for his big hitting. Highly-rated all-rounder Aaron Hardie will be one to watch out for.

The Renegades squad will see a plenty of absentees, including Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, South Africa spin legend Imran Tahir, Pakistan's Imad Wasim and Australia pacer James Pattinson. At the same time, the Scorchers will be without the injured Ashton Agar, as well as England batsmen Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone.

BBL 2020-21 Match 4, Renegades vs Scorchers Match Prediction

Mitch Marsh and Cameron Bancroft will play for the Scorchers in the BBL.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this mouth-watering clash. The Renegades finished bottom of the table last season, and they will no doubt be looking to get off to a good start this time around. They have a frightening batting order that could consistently hit even the best bowling attacks out of the park.

If Aaron Finch finds his form early in the tournament, the Renegades will fancy their chances of making the play-offs. The Scorchers arguably have one of the BBL's best bowling attacks, and that could give them the edge with the Renegades team missing several key bowlers. And despite missing their two big hitters, the Scorchers are also well-stacked at the top of the order.

The Scorchers' strength in depth means that they go into the game as slight favourites. But this will no doubt be a close battle between two quality cricket teams.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win.