REN vs SIX prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Sydney Sixers in the 45th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have a lot of momentum in the ongoing edition of the BBL. Although the team lost both its games to the Perth Scorchers and slipped to third in the points table, it's still a commanding position to be in with 23 points and a net run rate of 0.867.

The Sixers will go into the game on the back of a five-wicket loss to Ashton Turner’s Scorchers on Sunday, January 9. After electing to bat first, the Sixers scored 151 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Daniel Christian top-scored for them with an unbeaten 35-run knock. Josh Philippe also scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 145.45 while opening the batting.

The Sixers, thereafter, restricted the Scorchers to 152 for five in 19 overs. Ben Dwarshuis picked up the wickets of Kurtis Patterson and Cameron Bancroft, but his effort went in vain.

The Renegades, led by Nic Maddinson, meanwhile, haven’t been at their very best in the championship. With 15 points from 10 matches and a net run rate of -1.586, they have struggled to find their feet. The Renegades will go into the game after a crushing 129-run loss at the hands of the Sydney Thunder.

After opting to field first, the Renegades faltered as the Thunder amassed a colossal score of 209 for seven on the board. Daniel Sams’ unbeaten 44-ball 98, laced with seven fours and eight sixes, blew them away. Kane Richardson got two wickets, but leaked runs at a rate of 9.75.

The Renegades looked dismal in their run-chase as they were shot out for a mere 80 in 14.2 overs. James Seymour top-scored for them with a 23-ball 25. Mohammad Hasnain picked up three wickets for 22 runs and broke the backbone of the Renegades’ batting unit.

Can the Renegades beat the Sixers?

BBL - Renegades v Thunder

The Sixers have indeed lost their previous two matches, but they will go into the upcoming game as firm favorites.

The Renegades, on the contrary, have blown hot and cold. It will need a herculean effort from them to beat the Sixers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Match Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Renegades beat the Sixers? Yes No 6 votes so far