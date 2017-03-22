Report: Sourav Ganguly could be part of the commentary panel for 2017 Champions Trophy

Ganguly featured in the box during the 2015 World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly is currently the chief of the Cricket Association of Bengal

What’s the story?

If reports in the Sportstar magazine are to be believed then former India captain Sourav Ganguly could return to commentary for the 2017 Champions Trophy, slated to be held in England in June.

According to the report, Sunset and Vine, the firm which has bought the rights for the eight-team event, has struck a deal with the former India captain, despite there being no official word yet on the news.

In case you didn’t know...

After retiring from international cricket in 2008, Ganguly took up commentary duties and was part of many memorable events, including the 2011 World Cup at home as well the 2013 Champions Trophy, which India won so emphatically.

He was also part of several bilateral series involving India both at home and abroad and was seen last seen in the box during the 2015 World Cup, where the Men In Blue reached the semifinal stage of the competition.

The heart of the matter

When any player retires from the game, he/ she has three options as far as staying in touch with the game is concerned:

1.Media

2.Coaching

3.Administration

Ganguly could actually be among the select few to have immersed himself into all three roles, having done commentary, served as the captain-cum-coach at the Pune Warriors India and then become the chief of the Cricket Association of Bengal, a role which he is currently involved in.

In fact, if he does return to commentary, a conflict-of-interest issue could crop up, if he remains in the post of the chief of his home board. If not, then the decks would clear for him to return to the box.

In the past, Ganguly has given some fantastic moments in the box, with this one likely to take the cake with the cherry on top

Author’s take

Only a few days back did we hear the possibility of Harsha Bhogle returning to the box, now the news of Ganguly coming back will only be music to the ears. The former left-hander is known to be someone who looks at the game from a captaincy point of view and it would be fantastic to hear him once again in the box.