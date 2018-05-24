Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Reports: BCCI could allow Indian players to play in overseas T20 leagues in near future

    Dhoni and Kohli in BBL, anyone?

    Sankalp Srivastava
    FEATURED WRITER
    News 24 May 2018, 12:24 IST
    5.94K

    D
    The contracts of Indian players with their respective IPL franchises do not allow them to feature in other T20 leagues around the globe

    The BCCI and IPL Governing Council are considering a rethink on the rule of not sending Indian players to overseas T20 leagues as the pressure from other boards intensifies, Indian Express reports.

    The contracts of Indian players with their respective IPL franchises do not allow them to feature in other T20 leagues around the globe. The BCCI as well has stopped its players from featuring in leagues like the Big Bash, terming busy international schedule and domestic matches as reasons.

    Now, however, with other boards, including the big two - Cricket Australia and England Cricket Board - intensifying pressure on the BCCI to release their players for their respective T20 leagues, the change in stance might happen sooner than later.

    “We have been having informal discussions on this. One school of thought is it will give players exposure and help upcoming players. It is still a long way ahead, but more and more boards are making noise on having Indian players in their leagues. The BCCI wanted to keep the brand IPL intact, hence they were not allowed to participate in other leagues. But after 11 years, it shouldn't have a problem,” an Express source told them.

    According to the report, if talks go ahead as planned, the ICC will introduce three windows for T20 leagues, one each for Asia, UK and Caribbean and Southern Hemisphere so that international fixtures don't clash with these leagues. As of now, only IPL has been provided with a separate window.

    The provision can come into existence by 2022 or 2023, however, it is believed that talks are in advanced stage and a decision on the same can be taken in the near future.

    If the talks do go through, it would provide the lesser Indian players with a great opportunity to rub shoulders with who's who of World Cricket in various T20 leagues around the world. This would help them get acclimatised to various overseas conditions as well.

