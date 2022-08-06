Reports: Harshal Patel to miss Asia Cup, also doubtful for 2022 T20 World Cup

Indian seamer Harshal Patel is set to miss the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup and is doubtful for the T20 World Cup as well. According to Cricbuzz, the right-arm seamer's side strain may to leave him out of India's Asia Cup squad, which is likely to be announced on August 8th.

The 31-year old is currently in the United States for the final two matches of the five-game T20 series against the West Indies. He has not featured in the first three T20Is and will miss the remaining two in Florida.

BCCI @BCCI



wins the Man of the Match award for his splendid spell of 2/25



#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm A terrific bowling performance on debut @HarshalPatel23 wins the Man of the Match award for his splendid spell of 2/25 A terrific bowling performance on debut 💪@HarshalPatel23 wins the Man of the Match award for his splendid spell of 2/25 👏👏#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/BvRz4qmL5Z

With the side strain needing four to six weeks of rehab, Patel could miss the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. His World Cup chances depend on how fast he recovers. On returning from the US, the pacer will be asked to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The Ahmedabad-born player's injury could present an opportunity to Deepak Chahar, who hasn't played since February. However, he found a place in the India squad for the three-game ODI series against Zimbabwe later this month.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup in the UAE is likely to see the return of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to the team. The duo didn't play against the West Indies for different reasons, as Rahul was down with COVID-19, and Kohli opted out.

Harshal Patel's India debut came on the back of a strong IPL 2021 performance

Patel, who hasn't played for India since the T20Is against England in Nottingham, received his first national call-up ahead of the home series against New Zealand. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 31-year old was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, taking 32 wickets in 15 matches at 14.34.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Tied for the most wickets in an IPL season

RCB's first Purple Cap winner

Player of the Tournament



Harshal Patel, what a season he's had Tied for the most wickets in an IPL seasonRCB's first Purple Cap winnerPlayer of the TournamentHarshal Patel, what a season he's had ✅ Tied for the most wickets in an IPL season ✅ RCB's first Purple Cap winner ✅ Player of the Tournament Harshal Patel, what a season he's had 👏 https://t.co/VVq1fCNU21

In 17 T20Is so far, he has bagged 23 scalps at 20.96 with a best of 3.1-0-25-4. The men in blue will hope to have him fit for the mega event Down Under as he would be a handful on the Australian pitches.

