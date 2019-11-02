Reports: Jasprit Bumrah set to return in January 2020

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 02 Nov 2019, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jasprit Bumrah has missed the series against South Africa because of a stress fracture.

What's the story?

India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is expected to return to the Indian team in January 2020. According to reports, he will make his international comeback in the series against Australia.

The background

Bumrah has quickly risen to the top of the pile with his unique action and multiple variations. The right-arm quick from Gujarat who had made his Test debut only in January 2018 had become the world’s best Test bowler in a matter of few months. In the limited overs' format, he had solved India’s death bowling woes with his yorkers and slower deliveries.

Though he has not played a single Test in the last two months, he holds the fourth position in the rankings while the Gujarat-born fast bowler is still at the helm of the ODI rankings although his last ODI appearance for India came during the 2019 World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, the bowling coach of the Indian team, Bharat Arun, had revealed that Bumrah does not need a surgery and would be available for the New Zealand tour. However, as per IANS, Bumrah will recover to full fitness ahead of the ODI series against Australia scheduled to take place in January 2020. The sources said,

“He underwent assessment and his recovery is on track. Can expect him to be back in Indian colours in January and the Australia series could be the one."

The source further mentioned that the team management wants Bumrah to stay fit for the New Zealand tour hence, they gave him adequate time to recover. The source added,

“When you are playing in New Zealand, the bowling becomes all the more important. As you have seen in the past as well, it is more about taking 20 wickets there than scoring big hundreds. So, the team management was very clear that they are happy to wait and have him back at his best in time for the New Zealand tour.”

Jasprit Bumrah can make his comeback against Australia.

What's next?

Australia will visit India to play a three-match ODI series in mid-January 2020. Next, Virat Kohli’s side will tour New Zealand to take part in a 5-match T20I series which will be followed by a three-match ODI series and a two-Test series.

It will be interesting to see when Bumrah returns to the team. Also, Bangladesh’s tour of India will kick off tomorrow as the two teams play the first T20I in Delhi.