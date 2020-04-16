Reports of Imran Khan's wife testing positive for coronavirus deemed false

A viral graphic reporting the news of Imran Khan's wife testing positive for coronavirus has been called false.

The graphic also reported that the Pakistan PM had tested negative.

Imran Khan

A recent story involving Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his wife testing positive for coronavirus has been deemed false.

A morphed image from popular TV channel Aaj Tak was being circulated on social media which seemed to suggest that Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus. The screengrab also made mention of Imran Khan's driver also contracting the deadly virus.

Notably, the image also contained a line in which it was mentioned that the former Pakistan captain was reportedly tested negative.

The fake image

However, when popular site BOOM did a fact check to determine the veracity of the above image, there were quite a few loopholes detected.

BOOM reported multiple issues with the graphic, and pointed out at the blurred Aaj Tak logo on the top right corner as a flaw.

Story involving Imran Khan missing on Aaj Tak website

The biggest flaw in the graphic involving Khan's coronavirus report, however, was that this particular story was not available on the official Aaj Tak website.

BOOM also made mention of the blurred out Aaj Tak app promotion at the bottom right and the 'Breaking News' tag that was improperly inserted at the top left corner.

As of this writing, over 6,500 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan, with the country's Corona Relief Tiger Force being developed to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Recently, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar suggested a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief. While the idea was applauded by the likes of Shahid Afridi and Ramiz Raza, former India captain, Kapil Dev downplayed the concept.

Also, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ehsan Mani in a recent podcast also claimed that Pakistan cricket does not need India to survive, and stressed on how India made false promises to play their neighbours over the last few years.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a hold on major cricketing events across the world, Mani also stressed on how their could be a financial fallout if the World T20 does not happen this year.