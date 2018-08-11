Reports: Sourav Ganguly could be next BCCI President

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3.38K // 11 Aug 2018, 14:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sourav Ganguly

A cooling-off clause for current and past administrators could pave the way for Sourav Ganguly becoming the next BCCI president.

The Supreme Court recently set aside some of the recommendations of the Lodha panel, approving a new draft constitution that could force the BCCI to look at getting a former Indian cricketer at the helm of affairs.

Ganguly currently serves as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, and if he gives off the post, where he is in his third term, he would be eligible for the BCCI role without a cooling-off period.

“He is definitely eligible and ticks most of the boxes", a senior BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The 46-year-old, if selected, will have to let go of the post after two years, because he'll reach a cumulative stint of six years as an administrator.

The BCCI's zonal policy has been done away with, which means that any name can enter the fray on the backing of any representative from any state.

The board members believe that under Ganguly, even for a period of two years, there will be stability in management. It will also be an image-cleansing exercise, especially under the former India captain.

In an interview with The Hindu earlier this year, Ganguly had said: "Players can be good administrators but it depends on how much time they put in. What you are ready to put in as an administrator is also important. I think non-players can also be very good and I think it should be a balance of both; they both have a place in the system, and that’s important."

Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008, and played in the IPL until 2012, before moving towards administration, being part of the BCCI’s technical committee, the cricket advisory committee, and the IPL governing council.