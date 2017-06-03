Reports: Virat Kohli doesn't have any veto power in the matter of coach selection

Virat Kohli may not get to choose his coach.

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is entitled only to pick the playing XI

What’s the story?

Recent reports of a rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble could have been one of the reasons for the BCCI inviting new applicants for the role of head coach for the team, but the decision to choose the new coach lies with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and not the Captain, a source close to the sitation confirmed to TOI. Hence, the big question now is can the India Captain have his way in the matter of head coach selection?

The Indian skipper has substantial influence in the BCCI, however, the report suggested that Kohli won’t have ‘veto power’ during the head coach selection process. The decision of appointing the head coach will be taken by the members of the CAC – Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

"Kohli can say whatever he wants but he won't get his choice of the coach until the advisory panel agrees to it. He doesn't have the veto power to decide the new coach. He only has the power to select the playing XI. This does not mean that he can't give his preferences. He can spell out his choice of candidate but the final call will be taken by the CAC," a top BCCI source told TOI.

In case you didn’t know

The last date of throwing one’s hat in the ring for the coach’s position was May 31st. And after careful consideration, the CAC has shortlisted six candidates which include Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Doddanarasiah “Dodda” Ganesh.

Reports suggest that Sehwag applied for the position after getting assurance from Virat. In the past, skippers have only consulted before appointing the coach and Kohli too will be encouraged merely to do the same.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, it has been made crystal clear that Kohli has the power to only pick his playing XI and not the head coach. That power lies with the CAC. But the query that pops-up now is: will Kohli’s choice (Virender Sehwag) sway the panel in his favour? Considering that Kohli has already spoken to Sachin Tendulkar and has also consulted Sourav Ganguly and Laxman on the matter, the decision being in his favour may not be a far-fetched one.

However, there is also a belief that throwing in a foreign coach into the mix can balance things out. On the other hand, Kumble is standing firm with his supporters in the BCCI because they believe most of his decisions were taken keeping in mind the future of the team. It is said that it was Kumble’s backing that helped Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane grow vastly in the last one year.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (COA) will not play any role in the selection process, but Vinod Rai – Chairman of COA along with CAC members and board officials will meet the Indian players in London to discuss the issue.

What’s next?

The head coach will be selected after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy and the new coach’s tenure is said to be till the ICC World Cup 2019. Away from all this, the Indian team will be taking on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy ice-breaker on 4th June.

Author’s Take

The matter is being handled with utmost care and it is evident that the CAC members are looking at all options with Anil Kumble, Tom Moody and Virender Sehwag among the candidates. But it is also important for the captain and players to be happy with the decision and it is necessary to understand their requirements. The decision must void all the rifts and another such episode shouldn’t arise before the World Cup.

