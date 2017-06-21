Reports: Virat Kohli's heated exchange with Anil Kumble two days before CT final

There seems to be no end to the Kohli-Kumble saga.

by Umaima Saeed News 21 Jun 2017, 16:10 IST

Things are only getting uglier between the two

What’s the story?

Amidst the ongoing rift between Indian captain Virat Kohli and ex-head coach Anil Kumble, several disproved conspiracy theories have emerged in the media.

Although no confirmation on this can be given, the latest in the rumour mill has it that Virat Kohli got involved in an intense argument with Anil Kumble in a team meeting that was held two days before the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which India lost.

According to reports on Zee News, Kohli informed Kumble that members of the Indian team didn’t want the latter to continue as the coach, to which a frustrated Kumble replied, “Enough is enough."

In case you didn’t know...

Anil Kumble, after being extremely successful in his one-year tenure as the head coach of Indian Cricket Team, put down his papers on Tuesday, giving substance to rumours about his tumultuous relationship with Kohli, which were doing rounds since the start of the Champions Trophy.

Although Kumble’s term was extended until the end of the West Indies tour, he didn’t leave with the team for the Caribbean and two days later, announced his resignation.

The heart of the matter

In a statement posted by Kumble on his Twitter handle, India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests said that his partnership with Kohli was "untenable", and also cleared that he didn’t know the Indian captain had ‘reservations’ with his style of coaching until a day ago.

He also added that he intended to bring to the table ‘professionalism, discipline, commitment, honest, complementary skills and diverse views for the best interest of Indian cricket’. Read the complete resignation letter below:

What’s next?

While the India team will most likely be without a coach during their tour of West Indies, the BCCI will have to make some quick decisions on choosing Kumble’s successor.

But for all that team India achieved under the former Indian captain’s tenure, regaining No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings, it won’t be easy for the BCCI, CoA, and CAC to come up with a man of similar expertise as Jumbo.

Author’s Take

For anybody outside the highest cricketing ecosystems, it is best to not comment on the issue without knowing the real cause of the rift. But for well-wishers of Indian cricket, this is a very ominous sign for the future of the men in blue.

