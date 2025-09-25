Rest of India's best playing 11 for Irani Cup 2025 clash vs Vidarbha ft. Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad

The BCCI on Thursday, September 25, announced the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup 2025 clash against Vidarbha. The Irani Cup is between the winners of the Ranji Trophy and a team with players from the rest of India. Vidarbha won the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy edition by beating Kerala in the final.

Ad

A 14-man Rest of India squad was announced ahead of the upcoming Irani Cup 2025 clash. The team will be led by Rajat Patidar, with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as his deputy.

The match will begin on Wednesday, October 1, and is set to be played in Nagpur. Mumbai, who were the winners of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy, had also won the previous Irani Cup (2024/25).

ROI squad: Rajat Patidar (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at what could be ROI's best playing 11 for the clash against Vidarbha.

Openers - Abhimanyu Easwaran & Aryan Juyal

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been dropped from India's squad for the two-match home Test series against the West Indies starting October 2. Easwaran warmed the bench during the five-match away series in England as well. The 30-year-old has been a prolific scorer in domestic cricket. He has 7885 runs from 104 first-class games at an average of 48.67 with 27 hundreds.

Ad

His opening partner will be Aryan Juyal. The 23-year-old batter who opens in first-class cricket has an impressive record. He has scored 1829 runs from 28 games at an average of 50.80 with seven tons. In the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, he made 714 runs from seven matches with four hundreds, including a double hundred.

Middle-Order - Yash Dhull, Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Rajat Patidar (C), & Ishan Kishan (WK)

The middle order for the Rest of India will comprise Yash Dhull, vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, skipper Rajat Patidar, and Ishan Kishan, who will also keep wickets.

Ad

Yash Dhull, Gaikwad, and Patidar have shown good recent form in the Duleep Trophy. Dhull scored 186 runs from three innings at an average of 62 and a hundred. Gaikwad made 200 runs from two innings at an average of 100 and slammed a big ton as well (184). Skipper Rajat Patidar was the highest run-getter in the Duleep Trophy. He piled on 382 runs from five innings at an average of 76.40 with two hundreds and as many fifties.

Ad

Ishan Kishan recently featured in two games for Nottinghamshire in the 2025 County Championship. He impressed with two half-centuries. He will look to perform well here in a bid to return to India's Test squad.

All-rounders - Manav Suthar & Tanush Kotian

The two all-rounders in the Rest of India's best playing XI will be Manav Suthar and Tanush Kotian, who are also the two spinners in the line-up.

Ad

Manav Suthar, who plays for Rajasthan, has played 23 first-class games so far. He has scored 734 runs from 37 innings. With the ball, he has picked up 95 wickets at an average of 27.50.

Tanush Kotian impressed for Mumbai in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy. He scored 314 runs from six matches and bagged 23 wickets. In the Duleep Trophy, he made 116 runs from two innings.

Bowlers - Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, & Anshul Kamboj

Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, and Anshul Kamboj will form the pace attack for ROI. It will be a crucial game for all three pacers who would want to make an impact. Khaleel bagged four wickets in the Duleep Trophy and also played two games for Essex in the County Championship.

Ad

Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj were both part of the Indian team during the recent England tour. Akash Deep played three games and picked up 13 wickets, including a ten-wicket haul at Birmingham. He also scored a vital half-century at The Oval and displayed what he offers with the bat.

Anshul Kamboj made his Test debut in Manchester but did not have a memorable outing. Nonetheless, he bagged 34 wickets from six games in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️