Richard Levi hospitalised after receiving heavy blow to the head whilst batting

The South African batsman took a hit on the helmet while playing for Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire batsman, Richard Levi hospitalised after head injury

South African batsman, Richard Levi was admitted to the hospital after receiving a meaty blow on the head while batting for Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in the Second Division game against Worcestershire County Cricket Club on Sunday, 28th May.

Levi on his way to hospital in ambulance. Rossington replaces him for when play resumes after lunch — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) May 28, 2017

The hard-hitting right-hander, made his debut in February 2012 for South Africa playing the T-20 series against New Zealand. He went on to smash a brilliant ton in the second T-20 clash of the series, scoring 117 of 51 deliveries which catapulted his side to a handsome eight-wicket victory. His 45-ball century in the same illustrious innings still stands to be the fastest T-20 international century.

The 29-year-old was struck on the head by a delivery from Josh Tongue following which he received a lengthy treatment in the middle and then left the ground. Following this, the Umpires called an early lunch and the South African was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Adam Rossington replaced Levi when the play resumed post lunch.

Levi was discharged later that in the evening and will now be out of action for a mandatory period of six days as per the England Cricket Board’s concussion protocols. He is said to undergo a quality return to fitness program wherein his mind’s co-ordination with the body will be examined on daily basis for the next six days as sometimes the concussion symptoms might have a delayed inception.

The worry eclipsed the day’s play and Worcestershire sailed to what was their fourth straight championship victory.

A head injury received from a steaming delivery always reminds everyone about the saddening Phil Hughes incident. The Australian batsman lost his life after taking a major hit on the skull while facing a fiery bouncer. He was hospitalised and treated with utmost care but unfortunately, couldn’t survive.

England Cricket Board’s concussion protocols were formulated after this grave mishap.

We are all delighted to hear the South African is recovering. However, with science working miracle, is it too much to ask for much safer helmets? Even though the helmets have been improved, there is still threat to a batsman’s life when a bowler throws down the short ball at him. More measures are needed to be taken prevent the such an event from taking place.

