ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh set to miss warm-up match against New Zealand

India will also be without opener Rohit Sharma for the first warm-up game.

by Ram Kumar Breaking 27 May 2017, 22:49 IST

Yuvraj is expected to recover in time for the second warm-up game against Bangladesh

What’s the story?

Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh has been ruled out of India’s first Champions Trophy warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on Sunday. The 35-year old is currently down with viral fever and has been advised rest by the team management.

A BCCI release stated, “The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress. There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team. He is advised rest and will miss India's first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on May 28, 2017. The medical team will continue to monitor Yuvraj Singh's progress and hope for a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, opener Rohit Sharma will also miss the practice match against New Zealand. With his permission for leave approved by the BCCI, the 30-year old has been attending a relative’s wedding. Meanwhile, Rohit will join the Indian team on Sunday and will hence be available for the second warm-up game against Bangladesh.

The Background

On Friday, Yuvraj complained of high temperature and hence had to miss the optional practice session at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. After undergoing various medical tests, he was diagnosed with viral fever.

The heart of the matter

According to a statement released by BCCI, Yuvraj is recovering steadily from his illness and there are no immediate concerns over his availability for the tournament. His fitness is being monitored closely by the team’s medical staff who are hopeful of him recuperating soon. Preliminary reports indicate that he is expected to be available for the second warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Skipper Virat Kohli had referred to Yuvraj as one of the ‘strongest pillars’ of the Indian team. A vital cog in the middle-order, the left-hander’s dazzling stroke-play and immense experience in the 50-overs format should make him crucial to the side’s fortunes in the ICC event.

What’s next?

Following the game against New Zealand, India have another warm-up match which will be against Bangladesh at The Oval on Tuesday. The ‘Men in Blue’ begin their title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4th.

Author’s Take

With only a week left for the main matches of the Champions Trophy to begin, India will be fretting on the fitness of Yuvraj. Hopefully, the southpaw’s recovery goes per plan and he regains full fitness before the second warm-up game against Bangladesh.